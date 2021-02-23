 

D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present virtually to the investment community via webcast at the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 48 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until March 31, 2021.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 90 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 71,168 homes in the twelve-month period ended December 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.



