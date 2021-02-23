 

SAIC Wins U.S. Navy Contract for Torpedo Fuel Tanks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 22:15  |  26   |   |   

The U.S. Navy awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a prime contract worth approximately $120 million to provide mission engineering and integration support to produce, test and deliver MK48 heavyweight torpedo fuel tanks for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport. The firm-fixed-price contract was awarded and began in October 2020 and has an 18-month base period of performance with four option years.

In support of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Keyport, Washington, SAIC will provide all necessary facilities, resources, and management necessary to meet the production, test, and delivery requirements of both MK48 heavyweight all-up-round exercise and war shot fuel tank configurations for Navy and foreign military sales customers.

“SAIC is proud to expand our work on the MK48 heavyweight torpedo system for the U.S. Navy,” said Bob Genter, SAIC president, Defense & Civilian Sector. “We are confident that our proven performance on the MK48 afterbody/tailcone program will be mirrored in the fuel tank program.”

NUWC Keyport provides technical leadership, engineering expertise, and unique facility complexes that serve to ensure sustainment of undersea warfare (USW) superiority for the United States. As one of two divisions of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Keyport’s mission is focused on developing and applying advanced technical capabilities to test, evaluate, field, and maintain undersea warfare systems and related defense assets. These advanced technical capabilities directly support the full spectrum of Navy undersea programs.

“We pride ourselves on providing reliable, innovative solutions to support NUWC Keyport, and we look forward to expanding our work on the MK48 heavyweight torpedo over the next five years,” added Josh Jackson, SAIC senior vice president for the Naval Business Unit, Defense & Civilian Sector. “Our team is excited to get to work in providing the reliable exercise and war-shot torpedoes the Navy requires.”

Currently, SAIC manufactures the MK48 Mod 7 heavyweight torpedo afterbody/tailcone sections and handles the testing and data collection for MK48 heavyweight Torpedoes, and MK54 lightweight torpedoes for the Naval Sea Systems Command in support of NUWC Division Newport. Work for these contracts is performed in Bedford, Indiana; Middletown, Rhode Island; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAIC Wins U.S. Navy Contract for Torpedo Fuel Tanks The U.S. Navy awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a prime contract worth approximately $120 million to provide mission engineering and integration support to produce, test and deliver MK48 heavyweight torpedo fuel tanks for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
SAIC Names John Bonsell as New Senior Vice President of Government Affairs
11.02.21
SAIC to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference
09.02.21
SAIC Wins $830 Million U.S. Army Contract for Aviation Systems Engineering Services
03.02.21
SAIC Honored by Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies List
02.02.21
SAIC Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index for Third Year Running
28.01.21
SAIC to Participate in the Cowen and Company 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference