 

Falcon Minerals Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Announces Participation in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) today announced that the Company will host an earnings conference call for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 am ET. Falcon intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 following the market close on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Falcon management invites investors and interested parties to listen to the conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:00 am ET. Participants for the conference call should dial (888) 567-1602 (International: (862) 298-0702). A replay of the Falcon earnings call will be available starting at 2:00 pm ET on March 4, 2021. Investors and interested parties can listen to the replay on www.falconminerals.com in the Events page of the Investor Relations section or call 888-539-4649 (International: 754-333-7735). At the system prompt, dial your replay code (155278#); playback will automatically begin.

In addition, the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on Monday, March 1, 2021. Daniel Herz, Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Gunderson, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Monday, March 1, 2021.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted minerals rights. Falcon owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.



