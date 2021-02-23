 

Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.39 per common share payable on April 8, 2021 to holders of record on March 25, 2021.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in the United States specializing in the acquisition, ownership, leasing, financing and redevelopment of convenience stores, gasoline stations and other automotive-related and retail real estate, including express car washes, automotive service centers, automotive parts retailers and select other properties. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 901 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.



