Camping World Launches Multi-Language Initiatives across its Consumer Facing Platforms to Ignite Domestic and International Expansion

“We continue to hear and see changes in the American and International consumer,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “As the industry leader, we have a responsibility to ensure the shopping and buying experience for recreational products is seamless regardless of the consumer’s language.”

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced the launch of multi-language initiatives intended to ignite domestic and international expansion. Initiatives should result in enhancements to its consumer facing platforms including but not limited to ecommerce, instore consumer messaging, RV rental/peer to peer consumer network, digital and social media activities, consumer shows and publications, and call centers.

Phase 1 of the program is expected to launch with the Spanish conversion later this summer. Phase 2, planned for late summer 2021, initiates the French language conversion which addresses the company’s desire for expansion of its ecommerce and store footprint in Canada to complement the tens of thousands of long time Good Sam Members and Good Sam Partner Parks.

Camping World Holdings, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide and a comprehensive e-commerce platform, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products, and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. The Company expects to continue to expand and evolve its digital offerings through initiatives that better serve its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 170 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.