 

AssetMark Names Natalie Wolfsen Chief Executive Officer

Michael Kim Appointed President

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Natalie Wolfsen as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and Michael Kim as its new President. Both appointments are effective as of March 3, 2021. Ms. Wolfsen and Mr. Kim are succeeding Charles Goldman, who will be leaving his role as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Goldman will assist in the transition by serving as a consultant to the company for one year. Ms. Wolfsen will also join the AssetMark Board of Directors.

Ms. Wolfsen, who most recently served as AssetMark’s Executive Vice President and Chief Solutions Officer, brings to her new position more than 25 years of experience in investment product management, investments, digital product development and marketing, as well as a proven track record of successfully achieving business results for AssetMark. She is an experienced strategist, consistently and successfully identifying and meeting the evolving needs of financial advisors and their clients through the development of new technology and services.

“Natalie is a proven, high-performing leader who the Board of Directors unanimously believes is the right executive to lead AssetMark moving forward,” said Xiaoning Jiao, Chairperson of the AssetMark Board of Directors. “She brings to her new role a deep knowledge of AssetMark, a track record of successfully developing and leading teams and a forward-looking approach that promotes holistic advisor-client conversations, innovative technology and greater diversity and inclusion in the wealth management industry. We look forward to her continued contributions to AssetMark’s growth.”

“I am thrilled to lead AssetMark forward as Chief Executive Officer and build on its strong momentum and proven track record of helping advisors succeed,” said Ms. Wolfsen. “We remain committed to our mission of making a difference in the lives of advisors and investors and intend to build on our stated strategy of supporting independent financial advisors, broker-dealer relationships and RIAs on our platform by delivering new, tailored solutions, technology and services to help them achieve their clients’ financial goals.”

