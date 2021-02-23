Pennant Announces Credit Facility Upsize

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced that it has amended its revolving credit facility effective today, increasing its revolving line of credit by $75 million to a total of $150 million, of which approximately $18.3 million was drawn as of February 22, 2021. The amended credit facility is supported by a lending consortium arranged by Truist Bank.



"This amended credit facility improves our long-term capital structure and, together with our strong cash flow, expands our ability to continue growing our portfolio of healthcare operations opportunistically," said Jenn Freeman, Pennant’s Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Freeman noted that, in addition to increasing the revolver’s capacity, the amendment extends the facility’s termination to 2026, reduces the interest rates on drawn capital and reduces undrawn fees, among other updates. "The continued confidence shown by our banking group is a testament to our healthy balance sheet and our strong start as a stand-alone public company. We look forward to working with our banking partners going forward as we continue to execute our strategy of disciplined growth," she added.