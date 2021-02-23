U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis Vaccine)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for Priority Review the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for TicoVac, its tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older.1,2 If approved, TicoVac would be the first vaccine in the U.S. to help protect adults and children who are visiting or living in TBE endemic areas. In line with Priority Review designation, the FDA will target an action within six months of the application submission date,3 with the anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date expected for August 2021.

TBE is a viral infection of the brain and spine,4 which is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected tick.5 To date, ticks infected with the TBE virus have been identified in more than 35 countries across Europe and Asia.5 The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) currently recommends TBE vaccination for people who live in or are traveling to these risk areas.6