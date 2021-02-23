 

Silgan Increases Dividend by 16.7 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; Dividend Increased for 17th Consecutive Year Since Initiation

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced today that based on its continued strong financial performance and business prospects its Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock, payable on March 31, 2021 to the holders of record of the common stock of the Company on March 17, 2021. This represents a 16.7 percent increase from last year in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, which the Company has increased every year since it began paying cash dividends in 2004.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales, of approximately $4.9 billion in 2020. Silgan operates 110 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. The Company is also a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing systems and metal and plastic closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care and beauty products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of plastic containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.



