AdaptHealth Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced today that Luke McGee, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Steve Griggs, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Clemens, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Fireside Chat: Luke McGee and Steve Griggs

J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:30 am ET

Presentation: Jason Clemens

A live webcast of the presentation and replay for each event will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth’s website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth’s website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.