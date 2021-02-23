 

AdaptHealth Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 22:40  |  47   |   |   

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced today that Luke McGee, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Steve Griggs, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Clemens, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET
    Fireside Chat: Luke McGee and Steve Griggs
  • J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
    Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:30 am ET
    Presentation: Jason Clemens

A live webcast of the presentation and replay for each event will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth’s website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth’s website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services nearly 3 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of over 500 locations in 46 states. Learn more at www.adapthealth.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AdaptHealth Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services in the United States, announced today that Luke McGee, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Steve Griggs, Co-Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
AdaptHealth Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
01.02.21
AdaptHealth Corp. Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of AeroCare Holdings Inc.