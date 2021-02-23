CVR Partners Files Form 10-K Annual Report For Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) solution fertilizer products, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The annual report on Form 10-K is available free of charge through the Investor Relations link on the CVR Partners website at www.CVRPartners.com. Unitholders may also receive a hard copy of the annual report on Form 10-K, which includes complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request. Please send requests to the following address: