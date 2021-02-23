 

DGAP-Adhoc Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: One-time effects impact EBITDA 2020

23-Feb-2021 / 23:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an ad hoc disclosure
in accordance with Article 17 MAR


Berlin, 23. February 2021 - In the course of preparing the 2020 consolidated financial statements of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000), it became clear at today's Supervisory Board meeting that the expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 24 to 28 million euros will not be achieved.

The projected EBITDA will be negatively impacted primarily by one-off items for restructuring measures (approx. EUR 9 million) and derecognition of intangible assets (approx. EUR 7 million). The Management Board expects EBITDA for the past fiscal year to be between EUR 7 million and EUR 8 million. Without these one-off effects, the prognosis would almost be reached. Furthermore, impairment losses on intangible and other assets of approximately EUR 2 million are expected, which will have an impact on earnings before interest and taxes. The revenue guidance of 195 million to 203 million euros is confirmed, and the same applies to free cash flow.

For the current year 2021, the Management Board expects a slight decline in revenue in the core franking business due to Corona. The restructuring measures are necessary in order to increase profitability in the future. The aim is to achieve annual cost savings exceeding EUR 10 million from 2022/2023. The first earnings contributions are expected as early as 2021, thus helping to achieve a sustained improvement in profitability (EBITDA).

Guidance on revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow for the 2021 financial year will be provided as part of the publication of the 2020 Annual Report on April 29, 2021.

 

For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:
Anna Lehmann

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410

