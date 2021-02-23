Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Announces Strategic Decision to Divest Most Aluminum Product Lines, Including Superform

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) , a global manufacturer of highly- engineered industrial materials, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, ending December 31, 2020. The company also announced its intent to divest of non-strategic Aluminum product lines, including Superform, which will be treated as discontinued operations within financial results.

Consolidated net sales decreased 0.2% to $82.1 million from $82.3 million, including a favorable foreign currency benefit of $1.0 million, or 1.2%. The sales decrease was due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on industrial end markets, partially offset by growth in alternative fuel including CNG and Hydrogen.

GAAP net income increased to $6.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. Results included $1.5 million in restructuring and other charges, compared to restructuring and other charges of $1.4 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income increased 35% to $7.7 million from $5.7 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 35% to $0.27 from $0.20. Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million increased 21.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.8% expanded 290 basis points

“We are proud of Luxfer’s strong fourth quarter results despite sales being negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful to all our employees who delivered strong cash and margin performance throughout the year, while continuing to operate safely. During the year, we made significant progress on our transformation plan, including achieving better-than-expected cost savings and the decision to divest non-strategic aluminum product lines. In addition, our Lean working capital initiatives delivered strong annual free cash flow of $41 million. Given the strength of our free cash flow and low debt levels, we will continue to strategically invest in future growth opportunities, while returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buy backs,” commented Luxfer’s Chief Executive Officer, Alok Maskara.

Full Year 2020 Results (all comparisons year-over-year unless otherwise noted; results exclude aluminum products discontinued operations)

Consolidated net sales decreased 13.0% to $324.8 million, including a 2.0% decrease due to the divestiture of the Czech recycling operation in the second quarter of 2019. The sales decline was broad-based and driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was more pronounced in industrial end markets while transportation and defense end markets saw a relatively smaller decline.

GAAP net income of $20.8 million or $0.74 per diluted share, was up $12.1 million and $0.43 per diluted share, respectively. These results included $9.3 million in restructuring and other charges, compared to restructuring and other charges of $28.4 million in 2019.

Adjusted net income of $28.9 million decreased 29.3%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.03, decreased 30%. Adjusted EBITDA of $53.9 million decreased 19.7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6% decreased 140 basis points.

Segment Results (all comparisons year-over-year unless otherwise noted; results exclude aluminum products discontinued operations)

Elektron Segment

Fourth Quarter 2020

Net sales of $47.2 million increased 1.3% as foreign currency exchange benefited sales by 1.1%, or $0.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.7% to $9.1 million (19.3% of sales) primarily due to cost actions

Full Year 2020

Net sales of $182.9 million decreased 16.8%, including a 3.4% decrease due to the divestiture of the Czech recycling operation; the remaining business was primarily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic impact, specifically in industrial and transportation end markets

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.6 million decreased 27.2% as cost actions partially offset the impact of volume declines

Gas Cylinders Segment

Fourth Quarter 2020

Net sales of $34.9 million decreased 2.2%; foreign currency exchange benefited sales by $0.5 million, or 1.4%

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million increased 14.6% as cost savings more than offset the impact of volume declines

Full Year 2020

Net sales of $141.9 million decreased 7.6%, primarily due to a decline in industrial and transportation end markets

Adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million decreased 4.5%, as cost actions partially offset the impact of volume declines

Intent to Divest Certain Aluminum Products, Including Superform

During 2020, the Company made the decision to divest most aluminum product lines, including Superform, which totaled $53 million in revenue for the year. Based on the approval of Luxfer’s Board of Directors to divest these assets and the probability that such divestiture will be consummated, the associated financial results will be presented as discontinued operations in our fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial statements and prior periods will be restated for consistency.

Maskara remarked, “After a thoughtful review of our portfolio of businesses and the future trajectory of Luxfer, we conclude that it is in the best interest of our shareholders, employees and customers to divest these assets. This will enable us to focus our strategic efforts and capital deployment as we invest to grow the Company. The remaining portfolio has stronger margins and growth profile with a narrow focus on high performance Magnesium Alloys, Zirconium Catalysts and high-pressure Composite Cylinders.”

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Free cash flow was $41.3 million for the year, compared to an outflow of $8.1 million in the prior year. Full year cash usage included approximately $4 million for restructuring as part of the Company’s transformation plan, compared to approximately $25 million in the prior year. During the quarter, the Company paid $3.4 million in ordinary dividends, or $0.125 per share. Given strong cash flow, the Company restored normal level of funding for growth and productivity although certain projects remain delayed due to COVID-19.

At quarter end, the Company had $1.5 million in cash and approximately $146 million in an undrawn revolving credit facility. Net debt totaled $51.9 million, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.0x. During the fourth quarter, the Company used cash on the balance sheet to prepay $25 million of private placement debt due in September 2021.

2021 Guidance

“While significant market uncertainty remains, we have gained more visibility into customer demand patterns and are providing broad financial guidance for 2021. We expect Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.05 - $1.25. We have a strong balance sheet and undrawn credit facility, which provides financial flexibility for us continue investing for growth and explore portfolio opportunities to build an even stronger company,” added Maskara.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC (“Luxfer”)

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Luxfer Holdings PLC LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions, except share and per-share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 82.1 $ 82.3 $ 324.8 $ 373.4 Cost sales (62.2 ) (62.6 ) (243.9 ) (269.7 ) Gross profit 19.9 19.7 80.9 103.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses (9.5 ) (11.2 ) (39.8 ) (49.7 ) Research and development (0.7 ) (1.2 ) (3.3 ) (5.7 ) Restructuring charges (1.1 ) (1.6 ) (8.9 ) (25.9 ) Impairment credit — — — 0.2 Acquisition related credit / (costs) 0.2 0.3 — (1.4 ) Other charges (0.4 ) 0.2 (0.4 ) (2.5 ) Operating income 8.4 6.2 28.5 18.7 Interest expense (1.5 ) (1.1 ) (5.0 ) (4.5 ) Interest income — 0.1 — 0.1 Defined benefit pension credit Income before income taxes and equity in net 1.0 (0.4 ) 4.3 1.3 (loss) / income of affiliates 7.9 4.8 27.8 15.6 Provision for income taxes Income before equity in net (loss) / income of (1.3 ) (3.2 ) (6.9 ) (7.6 ) affiliates 6.6 1.6 20.9 8.0 Equity in (loss) / income of affiliates (net of tax) — — (0.1 ) 0.7 Net income from continuing operations 6.6 1.6 20.8 8.7 Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations 0.5 (4.6 ) (0.8 ) (5.6 ) Net income / (loss) $ 7.1 $ (3.0 ) $ 20.0 $ 3.1 Earnings / (loss) per share(1) Basic from continuing operations 0.24 0.06 0.75 0.32 Basic from discontinued operations 0.02 (0.17 ) (0.03 ) (0.21 ) Basic $ 0.26 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.73 $ 0.11 Diluted from continuing operations 0.24 0.06 0.74 0.31 Diluted from discontinued operations 0.01 (0.17 ) (0.03 ) (0.21 ) Diluted $ 0.25 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.72 $ 0.11 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 27,627,323 27,421,838 27,557,219 27,289,042 Diluted 28,018,944 27,876,992 27,971,382 27,882,864

(1) The calculation of earnings per share is performed separately for continuing and discontinued operations. As a result, the sum of the two in any particular year may not equal the earnings-per-share amount in total.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, In millions, except share and per-share data 2020 2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1.5 $ 10.2 Restricted cash — 0.1 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowances of $0.5 and $1.3 respectively 43.1 52.8 Inventories 68.8 77.6 Current assets held-for-sale 36.0 46.8 Other current assets 1.5 1.1 Total current assets 150.9 188.6 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 86.0 90.2 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 9.5 11.0 Goodwill 70.2 68.8 Intangibles, net 12.8 13.6 Deferred tax assets 16.5 15.8 Investments and loans to joint ventures and other affiliates 0.5 2.3 Total assets $ 346.4 $ 390.3 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18.6 $ 30.2 Accrued liabilities 21.5 23.7 Taxes on income 0.4 — Current liabilities held-for-sale 11.4 12.9 Other current liabilities 13.5 10.7 Total current liabilities 65.4 77.5 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 53.4 91.4 Pensions and other retirement benefits 50.8 35.2 Deferred tax liabilities 2.0 1.9 Other non-current liabilities 7.7 9.9 Total liabilities $ 179.3 $ 215.9 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares of £0.50 par value; authorized 40,000,000 shares for 2020 and 2019; issued and outstanding 29,000,000 shares for 2020 and 2019 $ 26.6 $ 26.6 Deferred shares of £0.0001 par value; authorized, issued and outstanding 761,835,338,444 shares for 2020 and 2019 149.9 149.9 Additional paid-in capital 70.6 68.4 Treasury shares (4.0 ) (4.0 ) Own shares held by ESOP (1.4 ) (1.7 ) Retained earnings 91.2 84.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165.8 ) (149.6 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 167.1 $ 174.4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 346.4 $ 390.3

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Years Ended December 31, In millions 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 20.0 $ 3.1 Net loss from discontinued operations 0.8 5.6 Net income from continuing operations 20.8 8.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Equity loss / (income) of unconsolidated affiliates 0.1 (0.7 ) Depreciation 12.6 12.0 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.7 1.2 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.4 0.3 Share-based compensation charge 2.8 4.5 Deferred income taxes 4.8 4.0 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.1 0.2 Gain on disposal of business — (2.9 ) Asset impairment charges — 4.8 Defined benefit pension credit (3.9 ) (2.8 ) Defined benefit pension contributions (5.8 ) (7.9 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable 10.7 (7.6 ) Inventories 9.5 3.5 Other current assets 9.6 (2.3 ) Accounts payable (12.9 ) (0.7 ) Accrued liabilities (1.9 ) (9.5 ) Other current liabilities 2.5 3.1 Other non-current assets and liabilities (0.8 ) (2.9 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing 49.3 5.0 Net cash used by operating activities - discontinued 0.3 0.8 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 49.6 $ 5.8 Investing activities Capital expenditures $ (8.0 ) $ (13.1 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 1.2 Proceeds from sale of businesses 1.5 4.4 Net cash used for investing activities - continuing (6.5 ) (7.5 ) Net cash used for investing activities - discontinued (0.3 ) (0.8 ) Net cash used for investing activities $ (6.8 ) $ (8.3 ) Financing activities Net repayments of short term borrowings $ — $ (3.5 ) Net (repayments) / drawdowns of long-term borrowings (38.2 ) 17.5 Deferred consideration paid (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Proceeds from sale of shares 1.1 3.5 Dividends paid (13.6 ) (13.6 ) Share based compensation cash paid (1.4 ) (4.4 ) Net cash used for financing activities $ (52.5 ) $ (1.0 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.9 (0.3 ) Net (decrease) / increase $ (8.8 ) $ (3.8 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; beginning of year 10.3 14.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; end of year 1.5 10.3 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest payments $ 5.1 $ 4.6 Income tax payments 2.1 6.1

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION SEGMENT INFORMATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Fourth Quarter Year-to-date Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gas Cylinders segment $ 34.9 $ 35.7 $ 141.9 $ 153.5 $ 4.7 $ 4.1 $ 21.3 $ 22.3 Elektron segment 47.2 46.6 182.9 219.9 9.1 7.3 32.6 44.8 Consolidated $ 82.1 $ 82.3 $ 324.8 $ 373.4 $ 13.8 $ 11.4 $ 53.9 $ 67.1 Depreciation and amortization Restructuring charges Fourth Quarter Year-to-date Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gas Cylinders segment $ 0.9 $ 1.0 $ 3.7 $ 3.6 $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 7.9 $ 20.7 Elektron segment 2.4 2.4 9.6 9.6 (0.1 ) 0.4 0.9 5.2 Other — — — — — — 0.1 — Consolidated $ 3.3 $ 3.4 $ 13.3 $ 13.2 $ 1.1 $ 1.6 $ 8.9 $ 25.9

Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.8 $ 11.4 $ 53.9 $ 67.1 Other share based compensation charges (0.7 ) (0.5 ) (2.8 ) (4.5 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Depreciation and amortization (3.3 ) (3.4 ) (13.3 ) (13.2 ) Unwind discount on deferred consideration — — — (0.2 ) Restructuring charges (1.1 ) (1.6 ) (8.9 ) (25.9 ) Impairment charge — — — 0.2 Acquisition credit / (costs) 0.2 0.3 — (1.4 ) Other charges (0.4 ) 0.2 (0.4 ) (2.5 ) Defined benefits pension gain 1.0 (0.4 ) 4.3 1.3 Interest expense, net (1.5 ) (1.0 ) (5.0 ) (4.4 ) Provision for taxes (1.3 ) (3.2 ) (6.9 ) (7.6 ) Net income $ 6.6 $ 1.6 $ 20.8 $ 8.7

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions except per share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 6.6 $ 1.6 $ 20.8 $ 8.7 Accounting charges relating to acquisitions and disposals of businesses: Unwind of discount on deferred consideration — — — 0.2 Amortization on acquired intangibles 0.1 0.3 0.7 1.2 Acquisition and disposal related (gains) / costs (0.2 ) (0.3 ) — 1.4 Defined benefit pension credit (1.0 ) 0.4 (4.3 ) (1.3 ) Restructuring charges 1.1 1.6 8.9 25.9 Impairment charges — — — (0.2 ) Other charges 0.4 (0.2 ) 0.4 2.5 Share-based compensation charges 0.7 0.5 2.8 4.5 Income tax on adjusted items — 1.8 (0.4 ) (2.0 ) Adjusted net income $ 7.7 $ 5.7 $ 28.9 $ 40.9 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share(1) Diluted earnings per ordinary share $ 0.24 $ 0.06 $ 0.74 $ 0.31 Impact of adjusted items 0.03 0.14 0.29 1.16 Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 1.03 $ 1.47

ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted net income $ 7.7 $ 5.7 $ 28.9 $ 40.9 Add back: Income tax on adjusted items — (1.8 ) 0.4 2.0 Provision for income taxes 1.3 3.2 6.9 7.6 Net finance costs 1.5 1.0 5.0 4.4 Adjusted EBITA $ 10.5 $ 8.1 $ 41.2 $ 54.9 Loss on disposal of PPE 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 Depreciation 3.2 3.1 12.6 12.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.8 $ 11.4 $ 53.9 $ 67.1

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted net income $ 7.7 $ 5.7 $ 28.9 $ 40.9 Add back: Income tax on adjusted items — (1.8 ) 0.4 2.0 Provision for income taxes 1.3 3.2 6.9 7.6 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 9.0 $ 7.1 $ 36.2 $ 50.5 Adjusted provision for income taxes 1.3 1.4 7.3 9.6 Adjusted effective tax rate 14.4 % 19.7 % 20.2 % 19.0 %

HISTORICAL SUPPLEMENTAL DATA ADJUSTED FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Net Sales 2020 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Gas Cylinders segment $ 37.2 $ 37.5 $ 32.3 $ 34.9 $ 141.9 $ 40.3 $ 39.6 $ 37.9 $ 35.7 $ 153.5 Elektron Segment 51.2 39.1 45.4 47.2 182.9 62.0 58.4 52.9 46.6 219.9 Net sales from continuing operations 88.4 76.6 77.7 82.1 324.8 102.3 98.0 98.8 82.3 373.4 Net sales from discontinued operations 15.4 12.9 12.7 12.2 53.2 18.1 18.5 16.3 17.2 70.1 $ 103.8 $ 89.5 $ 90.4 $ 94.3 $ 378.0 $ 120.4 $ 116.5 $ 107.1 $ 99.5 $ 443.5 Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Gas Cylinders segment $ 4.2 $ 5.3 $ 7.1 $ 4.7 $ 21.3 $ 4.6 $ 7.3 $ 6.3 $ 4.1 $ 22.3 Elektron Segment 11.6 5.3 6.6 9.1 32.6 14.0 13.1 10.4 7.3 44.8 EBITDA from continuing operations 15.8 10.6 13.7 13.8 53.9 18.6 20.4 16.7 11.4 67.1 EBITDA from discontinued operations (0.7 ) (0.2 ) 0.5 0.9 0.5 (0.1 ) (0.2 ) 0.0 1.3 1.0 $ 15.1 $ 10.4 $ 14.2 $ 14.7 $ 54.4 $ 18.5 $ 20.2 $ 16.7 $ 12.7 $ 68.1 Adjusted earnings per Share(1) 2020 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share From continuing operations $ 0.34 $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 1.03 $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.38 $ 0.20 $ 1.47 From discontinued operations (0.04 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 0.02 (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.04 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.17 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 1.01 $ 0.40 $ 0.44 $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 1.43

(1) The calculation of adjusted earnings per share is performed separately for each quarter and for continuing and discontinued operations. As a result, the sum of the quarters and / or the sum of continuing and discontinued operations may not equal the earnings-per-share amount in total.

