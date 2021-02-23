STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor events:

Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference—Wednesday, March 3, 2021. STORE Capital executives will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day and participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 3, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference—Monday, March 8, through Wednesday, March 10, 2021. STORE Capital executives will participate in a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. ET and will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at ir.storecapital.com/Presentations. Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.

