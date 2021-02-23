 

STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor events:

  • Raymond James & Associates 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference—Wednesday, March 3, 2021. STORE Capital executives will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day and participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 3, at 10:50 a.m. ET.
  • Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference—Monday, March 8, through Wednesday, March 10, 2021. STORE Capital executives will participate in a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. ET and will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

STORE Capital’s current investor presentation document is available at ir.storecapital.com/Presentations. Individual investor conference presentations are not webcast.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.



