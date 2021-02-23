 

Phase One of Fluor-Led Port Access Road Opens to Traffic in Charleston, South Carolina

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture team, Fluor-Lane South Carolina, comprised of Fluor and The Lane Construction Corporation, has opened phase one of the Port Access Road for the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) in Charleston, South Carolina.

Fluor JV completes first phase of Charleston, S.C. port access road.

The new roadway provides direct access between the new Hugh Leatherman Port Terminal located on the former Charleston Naval Base and Interstate 26.

“As the fastest growing container port in the U.S., Fluor understands the economic importance of having safe and reliable infrastructure access to port terminals,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “Being able to get goods to market quickly is of vital importance to local, state and regional commerce. This new direct access road will help to safely combine container traffic from the new port terminal with existing traffic patterns of I-26.”

The new roadway is an elevated viaduct structure that directly accesses I-26 and avoids railroad crossings, local street crossings and tidal creeks. It includes a new fully directional interchange on I-26, the reconstruction of two I-26 exits, a three-level flyover interchange and local roadway enhancements to safely integrate container terminal traffic with existing traffic.

The second phase of the project, which is scheduled to near completion by the end of the year, will consist of the new Bainbridge Connector Road and Stromboli Avenue Extension, reconstruction of Stromboli Avenue and associated roadway improvements to surface streets to serve the new terminal and accommodate growth of commuter traffic.

Construction of the Port Access Road began in 2016.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 45,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

