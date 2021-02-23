Metrospaces Announces It Has Initiated Process to Become Current Alternative Reporting

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC) has sent in an application to begin financial statement Disclosure Service with OTC Markets.



Mr. Brito said: “The company now has all the needed resources to finalize accounting, legal and filing obligations to regain “Current” status as an alternative reporter (“Pink Sheets”) on OTC Markets. We have sent in our application with OTC Markets and are now waiting for their approval. Once we obtain the approval, we will start filing our financial statements in a steady form and expect to perform all necessary filings to become “Current” well before June 30, 2021.”