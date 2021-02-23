 

FAR Resources Confirms Bonanza Sampling Gold 41.5 g/t Au With Silver 4610.0 G/T Ag, on Its Winston Project New Mexico on Its Newly Staked Claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:FOR) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) (“FAR Resources” or the “Company”) confirms bonanza sampling gold 41.5 g/t au with silver 4610.0 g/t ag, on its Winston Project New Mexico on its newly staked claims. Historic exploration activity in the district is limited to an early round of prospectors in the late 1800s and a resurgence in the 1970s-1980s during which several historic mines were drilled. Before now, no modern exploration efforts have systemically assessed the northern portion of the Chloride District.

We have covered approximately 32 km2 with prospecting and regional geologic mapping. Significant precious metals have been encountered by geochemical sampling, sufficient to warrant an accelerated exploration plan aimed at better defining targets for drilling.

Veins are of classic low-sulpdation epithermal nature. Major structural controls on mineralization are dominantly North-South and related to listric bounding faults of the Rio Grande Rift. The mineralization style appears highly telescoped with multiple ore phases of vein persisting to current surface levels.

Vein zones have been identified for follow-up hand-trenching and channel sampling; field crew will be deployed in March. All field activities through this point fall under “casual use” and continue in that fashion. Documents are being prepared to initiate permitting of a first phase core-drilling program.

Plans are being made for acquisition of a LIDAR derived Bare-Earth terrane model and high-resolution imagery. A geophysical program is being planned for the spring field season. Ground Magnetics will be acquired in target areas at 50m spacing and project wide at 100m.

113 samples total

  • 20 ore characterization
  • 22 measured width
  • 72 prospecting grab

Highlights of Measured width sampling include:
3.35 g/t Au with 245 g/t Ag from a 0.3m channel sample inside the Little Granite Decline.
1.97 g/t Au with 232 g/t Ag from a 0.3m channel sample across JAP vein at LG mine.
29.2 g/t Au with 462 g/t Ag from a 0.6m continuous chip sample in north zone.
3.2 g/t Au with 34 g/t Ag from a 1.0m continuous chip sample in north zone.
0.75 g/t Au with 489 g/t Ag from a 0.3m continuous chip sample in north zone.

Prospecting Grab Sample highlights include:

  • sample 1671079 collected at a prospect pit in recently staked ground returned 41.5 g/t Au with 4,610.0 g/t Ag.
     
  • Samples 1671021, 1671024, 1671027 were collected from the same vein trend over 300m of strike
    • #1671021 returned 20.6 g/t Au with 21.0 g/t Ag.
    • #1671024 returned 12.3 g/t Au with 381.0 g/t Ag.
    • #1671027 returned 5.7 g/t Au with 254.0 g/t Ag.
