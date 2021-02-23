Imperial Reports Final Drill Hole Assays from Mount Polley 2020 Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports diamond drill results from the final hole of the Mount Polley 2020 exploration program. Drill results from the first five holes were released February 8, 2021. A total of six drill holes, totalling 3,792 metres in length, were completed in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Drill hole SD-20-162 was drilled in the Springer zone. The Springer zone contains most of the reserves in the current open pit mine plan. Historic drilling beneath the currently planned Springer pit confirmed the mineralization continues for at least 250 metres below the pit bottom. This hole was designed to fill a gap in drilling on the eastern side of the target area beneath the pit. The hole was collared on the saddle between the Springer and Cariboo pits, and drilled at an azimuth of 270° and a dip of -70° down to a total depth of 803.8 metres. Studies are underway to evaluate the potential for a bulk underground mining beneath the planned pit.