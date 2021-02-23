 

Imperial Reports Final Drill Hole Assays from Mount Polley 2020 Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports diamond drill results from the final hole of the Mount Polley 2020 exploration program. Drill results from the first five holes were released February 8, 2021. A total of six drill holes, totalling 3,792 metres in length, were completed in the 2020 fourth quarter.

Drill hole SD-20-162 was drilled in the Springer zone. The Springer zone contains most of the reserves in the current open pit mine plan. Historic drilling beneath the currently planned Springer pit confirmed the mineralization continues for at least 250 metres below the pit bottom. This hole was designed to fill a gap in drilling on the eastern side of the target area beneath the pit. The hole was collared on the saddle between the Springer and Cariboo pits, and drilled at an azimuth of 270° and a dip of -70° down to a total depth of 803.8 metres. Studies are underway to evaluate the potential for a bulk underground mining beneath the planned pit.

The hole was successful with a number of mineralized intervals intersected, including 0.30% copper and 0.30 g/t gold over 120 metres from 225 to 345 metres, and 0.42% copper and 0.52 g/t gold over 200 metres from 372.5 to 572.5 metres. The lower intercept included a higher grade zone grading 0.57% copper and 0.64 g/t gold over 90 metres from 392.5 to 482.5 metres.

Significant intercepts:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Copper (%) Gold (g/t)
SD-20-162 65.9 75.0 9.1 0.53 0.59
and 152.5 163.2 10.7 0.42 1.01
and 225.0 345.0 120.0 0.30 0.30
and 372.5 572.5 200.0 0.42 0.52
including 392.5 482.5 90.0 0.57 0.64
and 630.0 787.5 157.0 0.27 0.30

Jim Miller-Tait, P.Geo., Imperial’s VP Exploration, has reviewed this news release as the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Mount Polley exploration program. Samples reported were analysed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver. A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was completed for all diamond drilling samples submitted to the labs. Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.   

