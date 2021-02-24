Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in February & March 2021

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; and other members of H&P management plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the months of February and March 2021. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

Barclays IG/HY Energy and Pipeline Corporate Credit Days on Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Credit Suisse 26th Annual Energy Summit on Monday, March 1, 2021

The NYSE Energy & Utilities Access Day on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Susquehanna Corporate Access Days on Friday, March 12, 2021

The Evercore ISI Elite Energy Summit on both Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17, 2021

The Simmons 21st Annual Energy Conference on both Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, 2021

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of February 24, 2021.