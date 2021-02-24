 

Hyliion Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 00:46  |  56   |   |   

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), parent company of Hyliion Inc. and a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Key Business Highlights

  • Announced the introduction of the company’s next generation battery module, which is capable of up to five times as much cycle life than a conventional EV battery, can be recharged in under eight minutes and allows for more than a 40% improvement in cooling compared to the previous system. This enables a higher charge rate and longer sustained power output.
  • Achieved previously forecasted volumes for 2020, including installation of seven Hybrid electric units in the fourth quarter and 20 Hybrid electric units for the full year 2020.
  • Designed and developed the next generation Hybrid system, which will be introduced in 2021. The system will feature the next generation battery module, incorporate a custom e-axle solution, and include enhanced on-board data analytics capabilities.
  • Initial Hypertruck ERX builds will utilize a Peterbilt chassis; Hyliion placed the first orders of Peterbilt trucks with specifications that are ideal for the Hypertruck ERX powertrain.
  • Strategically designed the Hypertruck technology roadmap to be compatible with hydrogen fuel cell technology.
  • Received approximately $141 million in cash proceeds upon exercise of public warrants for approximately 12.2 million shares of common stock.
  • Expanded the executive team with appointments of Sherri Baker as Chief Financial Officer; Jose Oxholm as Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer; Bobby Cherian as Senior Vice President of Sales and Supply Chain; and Matthew Loos as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Executive Commentary

Thomas Healy, Hyliion’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We concluded a momentous year for Hyliion and significantly advanced our commercialization strategy. I am pleased with all that we have accomplished as our team continues to adapt in this unprecedented environment.

We enter 2021 with strong financial and operational resources and an established network of strategic partners. The powertrain technologies we have already deployed, and those that we will bring to market, further differentiate Hyliion and reflect our unique competitive advantages. We are delivering proven, cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions that we anticipate will electrify and revolutionize the commercial transportation industry.”

Next Generation Battery Module

On Feb. 11, 2021, the company announced its next generation battery module, which integrates Toshiba’s LTO cells with Hyliion’s proprietary technology advancements. The new module delivers multiple benefits tied to performance, including more than a 40% improvement in cooling compared to the previous system, up to five times longer battery life, and can be recharged in under eight minutes. The new module design reduces the operating temperature of the cells allowing for a safer operating environment and has already passed UN 38.3 battery testing procedures. Building on Hyliion’s proprietary battery system, the new battery module will be incorporated into the next evolution of Hyliion’s Hybrid system. Furthermore, the company sees possible additional use cases and opportunities to deploy this technology across other industries and applications.

2021 Focus

Hyliion is providing significant value to current and prospective customers today through expanded commercialization and deployment of its Hybrid powertrain solution. In addition, the company will introduce the next generation Hybrid system in 2021. This system will feature the next generation battery module, incorporate a custom e-axle solution, and include enhanced on-board data analytics capabilities. Potential benefits of utilizing the next generation Hybrid system compared to conventional diesel or CNG commercial vehicles include reduced fuel usage, emissions, idling, and/or improved performance.

Later this year, Hyliion plans to introduce demonstration units of the Hypertruck ERX, which can deliver net-negative carbon emissions, greater acceleration, range, and significant cost savings, all the while recharging itself en route. Key commercialization milestones have been planned throughout 2021 including the initial build of demonstration trucks, collaboration with industry leading fleet partners and the deployment of test units within fleets operations by the end of the year.

In tandem, Hyliion is developing powertrains that are fuel agnostic and designed to offer customers the greatest flexibility as they transition to electrified transportation. The company’s solutions are designed to capitalize on the advantages RNG provides today, while being compatible with hydrogen fuel cells – well situating Hyliion to leverage hydrogen when the technology and infrastructure become available. In addition, Hyliion continues to invest in and explore additional strategic partnerships focused on commercialization of current product lines, disruptive technology, and talent acquisition.

4Q20 Conference Call

Hyliion will host a conference call and webcast for investors and other interested parties to review its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call, as well as an archived replay following, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of Hyliion’s website. Those wishing to participate can access the call using the links below:

Conference Call Online Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4551008

Webcast: https://investors.hyliion.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Full year 2020 financial results for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (f/k/a Tortoise Acquisition Corp.) on a consolidated basis will also be filed with the SEC on Form 10-K.

About Hyliion Holdings Corp and Hyliion Inc.

Hyliion Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN). Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Hyliion and its future financial performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyliion disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyliion cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyliion. These risks include, but are not limited to, Hyliion’s ability to disrupt the powertrain market, Hyliion’s focus in 2021 and beyond, the effects of Hyliion’s dynamic and proprietary solutions on its commercial vehicle customers, accelerated commercialization of the Hypertruck ERX, the ability to meet 2021 and future product milestones, the impact of COVID-19 on long-term objectives, and the ability to reduce carbon intensity and greenhouse gas. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Hyliion's operations and projections can be found in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Hyliion's SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Operating expenses:

Research and development

 

$

(4,464

)

 

$

(2,553

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

(5,880

)

 

(753

)

Loss from operations

 

 

(10,344

)

 

 

(3,306

)

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1,084

)

Change in fair value of convertible notes payable derivative liabilities

 

 

-

 

 

296

 

Other income

 

 

-

 

 

 

7

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

(10,170

)

 

-

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

 

(10,171

)

 

 

(781

)

 

Net loss

$

(20,515

)

$

(4,087

)

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.05

)

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

156,352,637

 

 

86,762,463

 

Hyliion Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

$

(12,598

)

 

$

(9,269

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

(9,585

)

 

 

(2,730

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(22,183

)

 

 

(11,999

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(5,459

)

 

 

(3,260

)

Change in fair value of convertible notes payable derivative liabilities

 

 

(1,358

)

 

 

1,119

 

Other income

 

 

(12

)

 

 

27

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(10,170

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

 

(16,999

)

 

 

(2,114

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(39,182

)

 

$

(14,113

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

104,324,059

 

 

 

86,643,714

 

Hyliion Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

389,705

 

 

$

6,285

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

92

 

 

 

145

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

16,408

 

 

 

414

 

Short-term investments

 

 

201,881

 

 

 

-

 

Total current assets

 

 

608,086

 

 

 

6,844

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,171

 

 

 

1,635

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

5,055

 

 

 

4,976

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

332

 

 

 

429

 

Other assets

 

 

193

 

 

 

212

 

Long-term investments

 

 

35,970

 

 

 

-

 

Total assets

 

$

650,807

 

 

$

14,096

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,890

 

 

$

1,156

 

Convertible notes payable derivative liabilities

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,029

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

734

 

 

 

953

 

Current portion of debt

 

 

49

 

 

 

6,720

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,982

 

 

 

500

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,655

 

 

 

12,358

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

5,076

 

 

 

4,803

 

Convertible notes payable derivative liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,322

 

Debt, net of current portion

 

 

908

 

 

 

9,682

 

Total liabilities

 

 

10,639

 

 

 

32,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 169,316,421 and 86,762,463 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

17

 

 

 

9

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

728,299

 

 

 

30,888

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(88,148

)

 

 

(48,966

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

640,168

 

 

 

(18,069

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

$

650,807

 

 

$

14,096

 

Hyliion Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(39,182

)

 

$

(14,113

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

850

 

 

 

1,028

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

10,170

 

 

 

-

 

Noncash lease expense

 

 

928

 

 

 

1,312

 

Paid-in-kind interest on convertible notes payable

 

 

1,085

 

 

 

723

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

 

4,237

 

 

 

2,485

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

294

 

 

 

125

 

Change in fair value of convertible notes payable derivative liabilities

 

 

1,358

 

 

 

(1,118

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

 

 

-

 

 

 

(27

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

acquisition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

53

 

 

 

(28

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(4,019

)

 

 

(62

)

Other assets

 

 

19

 

 

 

106

 

Accounts payable

 

 

734

 

 

 

(684

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

(21

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(953

)

 

 

(798

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(22,944

)

 

 

(11,072

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(311

)

 

 

(349

)

Purchase of investments

 

 

(237,851

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

22

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(238,140

)

 

 

(349

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business Combination and PIPE financing, net of issuance costs paid

 

 

516,454

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock warrants

 

 

124,536

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from convertible notes payable issuance and derivative liabilities

 

 

3,200

 

 

 

16,803

 

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan

 

 

908

 

 

 

-

 

Payments for deferred financing costs

 

 

(468

)

 

 

-

 

Repayments on finance lease obligations

 

 

(247

)

 

 

(201

)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

 

 

121

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

644,504

 

 

 

16,609

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

383,420

 

 

 

5,188

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

6,285

 

 

 

1,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

389,705

 

 

$

6,285

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Tortoise und Hyllion gehen zusammen - Hybrid und Elektro im Schwerlastbereich USA - eine Chance .?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyliion Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), parent company of Hyliion Inc. and a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Key Business …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
EBIX CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
10.02.21
Hyliion Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021
26.01.21
Hyliion Names Industry Veteran Matthew Loos as Senior Vice President, Marketing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
68
Tortoise und Hyllion gehen zusammen - Hybrid und Elektro im Schwerlastbereich USA - eine Chance .?