 

GameSquare Esports Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Reciprocity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 00:30  |  64   |   |   

Reciprocity Securityholders Approve Transaction

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to provide an update on its proposed acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), a privately held gaming and esports company (the “Transaction”). Please see the Company’s press releases dated January 4, 2021 and January 12, 2021 for more information about the Transaction, which are available under the Company’s profiles at www.sedar.com and www.theCSE.com.

On January 25, 2021, a special meeting of Reciprocity’s securityholders was held to consider the Transaction (the “Reciprocity Meeting”). Holders of 28,029,503 Reciprocity shares, warrants and options, representing 100% of all votes cast, and 81.9% of Reciprocity’s outstanding shares, warrants and options entitled to vote at the Reciprocity Meeting and holders of $1,533,697 principal amount of Reciprocity debentures, representing 100% of all votes cast, and 88.7% of Reciprocity’s outstanding debentures entitled to vote at the Reciprocity Meeting approved the Transaction.

Closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”) is subject to the satisfaction of several conditions precedent, including the receipt by Reciprocity of a final court order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List). In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), the Company must also secure the written consent of a majority of the holders of GameSquare’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) to the Transaction (the “GameSquare Shareholder Consent”). GameSquare intends to reach out directly to certain of its shareholders in order to obtain the GameSquare Shareholder Consent. The Company is working diligently to complete the remaining closing conditions, which management expects will be satisfied in March 2021. On December 31, 2020, Reciprocity and GameSquare executed an arrangement agreement in respect of the Transaction (the “Arrangement Agreement”), pursuant to which the Company expects to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Reciprocity. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, GameSquare will issue 43,750,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$0.33 per share to certain securityholders of Reciprocity (the “Consideration Shares”). Certain Reciprocity securityholders will also be entitled to receive (i) 5.255 million Common Shares if the Reciprocity business generates a minimum of US$5 million of revenue and US$1 million of EBITDA1 within 12 months of closing of the Transaction (the “Earn-Out Payment”), and (ii) 9 million Common Shares if the Reciprocity business generates a minimum of US$7 million of revenue and US$1.4 million of EBITDA within 12 months of Closing. The Consideration Shares shall be subject to a 12-month lock-up period, a third of which will be released every four months following Closing. In addition, in connection with the Transaction, the Company has also agreed to grant or issue (i) 3 million replacement options to certain Reciprocity option holders exercisable for 24 months to acquire an equal number of Common Shares at an exercise price of C$0.40 per option, (ii) up to 6,168,000 options to certain Reciprocity securityholders exercisable for 24 months to acquire an equal number of Common Shares at an exercise price of C$1.00 per option if certain performance targets of Reciprocity are achieved 12 months and 24 months following Closing, and (iii) up to 3,725,000 Common Shares to certain Reciprocity securityholders if certain performance targets of Reciprocity are achieved 12 months and 24 months following Closing.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GameSquare Esports Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of Reciprocity Reciprocity Securityholders Approve TransactionTORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to provide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
GameSquare Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement