 

Dominica Launches Professional Development Training for Teachers to Improve Quality of Education on Island

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Last week, the Commonwealth of Dominica's Ministry of Education concluded a Professional Development Training programme for its teachers. Focusing on upskilling and maintaining the high standard of education, teachers underwent workshops in incorporating technology in the classroom and teaching English as a second language for its Haitian, Spanish and Chinese student population.

Despite the pandemic, education has remained high on the government's list of priorities.  In recent years, Dominica has invested up to $26 million in the education sector, contributing towards the repair of 15 schools damaged by Hurricane Maria and the Education Mentorship Programme which connected 169 students with mentors. Funds were derived directly from Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, an initiative that promotes second citizenship to wealthy foreigners once making an investment in either a government fund or buying pre-approved real estate.

Established in 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme is considered the world's best route to second citizenship and has been ranked as the top Programme by the Financial Times' PWM for the last four consecutive years. Those who become citizens of Dominica through this route gain access to a long-list of visa-free destinations that is only anticipated to grow, including major education and business hubs across the globe. Additionally, benefits include alternative business prospects and a second home for you and your family.

Economic citizens also gain access to higher quality education both in Dominica and abroad. The small island recently opened a state-of-the-art veterinary school which is listed by the American Veterinary Medical Association and offers students the chance to do a third of their training in either Canada, the US or the UK.  Similarly, the Caribbean is home to many other well-respected medical schools with links to the United States.  

"Our literacy rate in Dominica is 96%. Every child in Dominica has access to primary, secondary and tertiary education. We have 100% access to these layers of education in our country. Education in Dominica is free to all our citizens," Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has highlighted in a recent webinar.

Alternatively, Dominica has sponsored students who wish to study abroad, particularly in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Due to Dominica's status in the Commonwealth, citizens also stand to benefit from options exclusive to those from the 54 member states.

"In the UK, Commonwealth citizens are eligible for various scholarships for master's degrees and PhD courses which often cover tuition fees, living allowance, and travel," said Natasha Jones, a legal assistant at CS Global Partners.

