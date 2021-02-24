Hallador Energy Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Call

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Form 10-K after the markets close on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through March 15, 2021

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10152722

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504