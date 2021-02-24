 

Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra Space, Comfort, and Privacy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 02:00  |  22   |   |   

Relax or Work inside your Private Limo.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Limo (VIP Edition, Premier Edition) by LimousinesWorld has been uniquely designed to satisfy both drivers and passengers alike in a manner that no other car can do.

New 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom VIP Limo

Whether traveling alone or with guests in this Rolls Royce Limo, here are a few good things to enjoy:

  • Unique and Beautiful: The Rolls Royce Phantom Limo.
  • Comfort, Extra Space: Comfortable Seatings, Extra Space in the Limo, Upgraded A/C, Good Feeling.
  • Privacy for You & Guests: Divider with electronic control, Soundproof system.
  • Relax with family or Work: TV, Premier Sound System, Drinks, Fridge and more.

This RR Phantom Limo will surely be a hit with an exclusive clientele (Royal Families, Governments, VIPs, Executives, Entrepreneurs, Luxury Resorts).

To see more or order your Rolls Royce Limo, please visit their website: www.limousinesworld.com/rolls-royce-limousines/  

LimousinesWorld also released the new 2021 Bentley VIP Limo.

About LimousinesWorld:

For the past 25 years, LimousinesWorld has been making Luxury Limousines (Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes) for an exclusive clientele (Royal Families, Governments, VIPs, Executives, Entrepreneurs, Luxury resorts).

Their manufacturing facility has the necessary technological equipment to create and build those unique Limos for the satisfaction of their elite clientele. They provide top-level customer service to make the process easy and enjoyable.
They will ship your Rolls Royce Limo by plane or ocean cargo, all over the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441557/rrphantom3.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra Space, Comfort, and Privacy Relax or Work inside your Private Limo. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The newly released 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Limo (VIP Edition, Premier Edition) by LimousinesWorld has been uniquely designed to satisfy both drivers and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Oncolytics Biotech Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-cancer Activity of ...
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
At 18.56 % CAGR, eVTOL Aircraft Market Size Is Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace, says Brandessence ...
SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App
Lithium Prices Soar As Tech Giants Fight For Supply
Asphalt Additives Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion in 2026, Says ...
Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner
Cisco's Strong Leadership in Email Security in the Asia-Pacific Market Applauded by Frost & ...
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization -- Dr. Tong Wen, ...
Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods