 

Nordic Nanovector ASA - Key information regarding potential repair offering

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia

THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 23 February 2021 concerning a private placement with gross proceeds in the amount of approximately NOK 361 million and that the Company is considering to conduct a repair offering of up to 2,699,280 new shares (the "Repair Offering") with non-tradeable subscription rights to eligible shareholders.

Date for announcement of terms: 23 February 2021

Last day including right to receive subscription rights: 23 February 2021

First day excluding right to receive subscription rights: 24 February 2021

Record Date: 25 February 2021

Maximum number of new shares: Up to 2,699,280

Subscription price: NOK 22.75

Shall the rights be listed: No

The Repair Offering is, inter alia, conditional upon (i) the board of directors resolving to initiate the Repair Offering as described in the stock exchange announcement by the Company on 23 February 2021 (ii) the general meeting making the necessary resolution to grant the board with an authorisation to increase the share capital in connection with the Repair Offering in an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held on or about 22 March 2021, and (iii) the publication of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

The formal resolution (including the final number of new shares to be offered) related to the Repair Offering will be made by the board of directors following the EGM and the approval and subsequent publication of a prospectus prepared in connection with the Repair Offering.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors may, in its sole discretion, decide that the Company shall not carry out the Repair Offering, inter alia if the prevailing market price of the Company's shares trade lower than the subscription price and thereby making a repair offering redundant.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

