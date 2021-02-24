 

Andes Technology and Rambus Collaborate to offer Secure Solution for MCU and IoT Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 06:00  |  66   |   |   

Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feb 24, 2021 - Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announced a collaboration with Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, to develop a complete low-power, size-optimized secure solution for Microcontrollers (MCUs) and Internet of Thing (IoT) applications.

According to Statista, the total number of connected IoT devices will grow to 21.5B units by 2025. As the IoT market has exploded, consumers and governments alike are demanding that device and data security requirements are a primary design requirement for all IoT devices. Accordingly, IoT device makers are increasingly demanding that MCUs be secure by design, offering “out of the box” security. To address these needs, Andes and Rambus are collaborating to offer a secure solution for MCUs embedded with Andes RISC-V -based CPU and Rambus Security Root of Trust. The Rambus Root of Trust securely boots the MCU, protects the device identity and offers authentication, secure debug, and other cryptographic services to the host system. All AndesCore RISC-V processors optimally leverage Rambus Root of Trust to offer these security services and reduce power for compute-intensive cryptographic operations.

“Today, security has been a fundamental and mandatory feature for IoT devices required by markets, consumers, and governments,” said Dr. Charlie Su, Andes Technology CTO and EVP. “To fulfill the requirements of different security levels, we are very pleased to collaborate with Rambus to provide an optimized secure solution for microcontrollers. With the integrated platform and FPGA ready solution of Rambus Root of Trust and Andes RISC-V processor IPs, SoC vendors can focus on their core value, key competitive and unique differentiation. They don’t need to worry about protecting the system against security threats.”

“As the connected device market continues to expand rapidly, the security of valuable assets and service is a primary concern for users and manufacturers alike,” said Gijs Willemse, senior director of product management, Rambus Security. “This collaboration will provide a strong and low-power security foundation for MCUs. It allows manufacturers to assure their customers that devices will function without the worry of security breaches that risk user privacy or interrupt their cloud services.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Andes Technology and Rambus Collaborate to offer Secure Solution for MCU and IoT Applications Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Feb 24, 2021 - Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Final Results and NAV Update
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Andes Technology Corp. Announces EdgeQ to Deliver Converged 5G and AI Silicon Platform with AndesCore RISC-V License for the 5G Open Radio Access Network