Andes Technology and Rambus Collaborate to offer Secure Solution for MCU and IoT Applications

Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feb 24, 2021 - Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announced a collaboration with Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, to develop a complete low-power, size-optimized secure solution for Microcontrollers (MCUs) and Internet of Thing (IoT) applications.

According to Statista , the total number of connected IoT devices will grow to 21.5B units by 2025. As the IoT market has exploded, consumers and governments alike are demanding that device and data security requirements are a primary design requirement for all IoT devices. Accordingly, IoT device makers are increasingly demanding that MCUs be secure by design, offering “out of the box” security. To address these needs, Andes and Rambus are collaborating to offer a secure solution for MCUs embedded with Andes RISC-V -based CPU and Rambus Security Root of Trust . The Rambus Root of Trust securely boots the MCU, protects the device identity and offers authentication, secure debug, and other cryptographic services to the host system. All AndesCore RISC-V processors optimally leverage Rambus Root of Trust to offer these security services and reduce power for compute-intensive cryptographic operations.

“Today, security has been a fundamental and mandatory feature for IoT devices required by markets, consumers, and governments,” said Dr. Charlie Su, Andes Technology CTO and EVP. “To fulfill the requirements of different security levels, we are very pleased to collaborate with Rambus to provide an optimized secure solution for microcontrollers. With the integrated platform and FPGA ready solution of Rambus Root of Trust and Andes RISC-V processor IPs, SoC vendors can focus on their core value, key competitive and unique differentiation. They don’t need to worry about protecting the system against security threats.”

“As the connected device market continues to expand rapidly, the security of valuable assets and service is a primary concern for users and manufacturers alike,” said Gijs Willemse, senior director of product management, Rambus Security. “This collaboration will provide a strong and low-power security foundation for MCUs. It allows manufacturers to assure their customers that devices will function without the worry of security breaches that risk user privacy or interrupt their cloud services.”