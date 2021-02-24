 

Malaysian Football League Agrees Long-Term Official Data and Integrity Partnership with Genius Sports Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 06:43  |  36   |   |   

The Malaysian Football League, the national governing body of the largest competitions including the Liga Super, Piala FA and Piala Malaysia, has formed a new live data and integrity partnership with Genius Sports Group (GSG” or “Genius”).

As the trusted data and technology partner to leagues and federations across Asian football, GSG will power the MFL’s first live data collection and distribution platform. Live match statistics will provide new levels of insight to Malaysian football fans across an automated social media publisher service, live widgets and the MFL’s other media platforms.

Across every CIMB Liga Super game and the knockout stages of the Piala Malaysia, GSG has agreed that its accredited Statisticians will operate Football LiveStats to capture advanced team and player statistics including shot locations, assists and cards with detailed explanations.

The MFL has also launched a comprehensive new integrity program to safeguard its competitions from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption. GSG’s Bet Monitoring System, in-person workshops and a bespoke Integrity Audit Service will provide the MFL with some of the leading tools in world sport to identify, prevent and combat any threats to the transparency and fairness of their games.

Chief Executive Officer MFL, Dato ’Ab Ghani Hassan said: "We are excited to partner with Genius Sports, a sports data and technology company that provides live data across broadcast, social media, and the soon-to-be-launched Malaysian Football mobile application.

“When live data is easily available in digital formats, it enhances fans’ experience as well as their knowledge of the matches and competitions while it’s being played. This will further expand the dimensions of the competitions, players and teams."

Mohamed Feizel, Senior Commercial Partnerships Manager for Asia, at Genius Sports, said: “Live data and statistics are a central part of the modern fan experience, particularly with the majority of world football still being played behind closed doors. In partnership with the MFL, we aim to provide their fans with engaging updates before, during and after every game while providing a platform to expand their global audience.”

About MFL:

Malaysian Football League (MFL) was created with the aim to privatize the Malaysian professional football leagues. It was formerly known as Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP). MFL operates and manages six entities which includes Liga Super, Liga Premier, Piala FA, Piala Malaysia, Challenge Cup and the Piala Sumbangsih.

With the vision to make football a pride of the nation once again, MFL’s efforts to transform Malaysian football is centered around four key pillars; competitive matches in all competitions, positive commercial growth, strong partnerships with stakeholders and increasing professionalism as well as integrity in team and league management.

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed thorough cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Malaysian Football League Agrees Long-Term Official Data and Integrity Partnership with Genius Sports Group The Malaysian Football League, the national governing body of the largest competitions including the Liga Super, Piala FA and Piala Malaysia, has formed a new live data and integrity partnership with Genius Sports Group (GSG” or “Genius”). As the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. Announce Global Plan for Medium Duty Commercial Vehicle Engines
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Genius Sports Group and WynnBET Sign Multi-State Official Data Partnership