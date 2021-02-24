 

Hexatronic Group Year-end report January – December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 07:00  |  28   |   |   

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Year-end report January – December 2020

 

Events during the quarter

  • Hexatronic acquired the fiber optic companies Baltronic Group OÜ, based in Estonia and the Canadian company Toronics Inc. (name changed to Hexatronic Canada Inc).
     
  • Hexatronic acquired 90 percent of the shares in Qubix S.pA., an Italian supplier of structured cabling.
     
  • Hexatronic won new submarine cable orders totalling approximately MSEK 115.
     
  • Lennart Sparud announced that he is leaving his role as CFO in Hexatronic Group. The recruitment process for a replacement is in the final phase.

             

Events since the end of the period

  • Hexatronic Hexatronic won new submarine cable orders totalling approximately MSEK 60.
     
  • Hexatronic signed a strategic supply agreement with Vocus in Australia.
     
  • The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 0.50 (0) per share for the financial year 2020 to the Annual General Meeting.
     
  • Hexatronic adjusted the profitability target to 10 percent EBITA on rolling 12 months basis (from 9 percent).

             


COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Strong profitability growth and high acquisition activity

2020 was a year of strong growth in profitability for Hexatronic. The EBITA margin increased from 7.4 percent last year to 9.8 percent, well above the target of at least 9 percent. Compared to last year, EBITA rose by 51 percent and earnings per share by 87 percent. 

The quarterly EBITA margin of 11 percent was very strong and resulted in an increase in EBITA of 139 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. The strong development in profitability during the year is primarily attributable to scale effects: our production plants have seen higher capacity utilisation, and we have reduced costs of materials by using new materials, and thanks to reduced material prices.

Sales continue to develop well, even though we did not achieve our growth target of at least 20 percent. Sales growth totalled 13 percent, of which organic growth 11 percent. Our assessment is that we lost 5 to 10 percent of sales during the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales growth in Europe excluding Sweden was 24 percent, primarily driven by continued strong development in the UK, as well as Germany and Norway. There has been high activity on the British market during the year, with many operators now building or planning FTTH networks. The German market, which lags behind the British one in terms of investment activity, showed clear signs of gathering momentum.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hexatronic Group Year-end report January – December 2020 Hexatronic Group AB (publ) Year-end report January – December 2020   Events during the quarter Hexatronic acquired the fiber optic companies Baltronic Group OÜ, based in Estonia and the Canadian company Toronics Inc. (name changed to Hexatronic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Final Results and NAV Update
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Hexatronic adjusts financial target

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
1
Hexatronic Group AB