 

AKJ Acquisition of FMG Malta Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 07:00  |  32   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AK Jensen Group ("AKJ"), the leading provider of turnkey trading and infrastructure solutions for fund managers, today announced the acquisition of FMG Malta Ltd. ("FMG"), a full scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) for both traditional and crypto hedge funds.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval by the Malta Financial Services Authority, allows AKJ to acquire a supplemental regulatory structure providing a Brexit pathway, distribution network and established client base.  Additionally, the transaction will allow FMG members to utilize AKJ's turnkey hedge fund offering for the benefit of their clients.

In discussing the transaction, Anders Kvamme Jensen, CEO of AKJ, said: "FMG has a 30+ year pedigree of providing creative solutions for sophisticated fund managers.  We look forward to working with the team within our ever-expanding ecosystem, bringing an array of clever products to the marketplace."

Johan G. Kahm, Founding Partner of FMG, added: "We are thrilled to be working with AKJ. We bring a lot of expertise from our many years of structuring fund products, including our more recent expansion into digital assets. It will be exciting to contribute to our shared goal of building AKJ into the preferred destination for fund managers in Europe and abroad."

About AK Jensen Group

AK Jensen Group Limited and its subsidiaries, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$18 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.  Its services include a full-service platform for hedge fund managers including fund formation, legal and regulatory infrastructure, trading systems, back office support, and seed capital.

For more information about AK Jensen Group please visit: https://www.akj.com.    

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKJ Acquisition of FMG Malta Ltd. HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AK Jensen Group ("AKJ"), the leading provider of turnkey trading and infrastructure solutions for fund managers, today announced the acquisition of FMG Malta Ltd. ("FMG"), a full scope Alternative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Oncolytics Biotech Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-cancer Activity of ...
At 18.56 % CAGR, eVTOL Aircraft Market Size Is Expected to Grow at a Fast Pace, says Brandessence ...
Everpeaks(R) Launches Integrated Logistics Platform, Enabling Global Brands To Penetrate Southeast ...
Rolls Royce Lovers, Exclusive News: The new 2021 Rolls Royce Phantom Private Limo is now available for order: Unique, Beauty, Extra ...
Lithium Prices Soar As Tech Giants Fight For Supply
Asphalt Additives Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion in 2026, Says ...
mHealth Apps Market Size Worth $149.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 17.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Dominica Launches Professional Development Training for Teachers to Improve Quality of Education on ...
Plastic Health Channel: Microplastics in textiles may damage lung cells - extra risk with COVID-19, experts warn
Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods