 

Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 07:00  |  48   |   |   


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

Pratteln, Switzerland, February 24, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it is convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) where the Board will propose to shareholders the authorization and issuance of the shares required to implement the upsized financing from a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC, and the intended restructuring of its CHF 60 million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds.

This press release complements the earlier announcement “Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen Capital Structure”, which can be viewed here.

As announced in the recent corporate update, Santhera’s Board of Directors is calling an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), to be held on March 18, 2021, mainly to propose to the shareholders the authorization and issuance of the shares required to implement the below transactions:

Financing arrangement with Highbridge
Santhera's existing investor Highbridge Tactical Credit Master Fund, L.P. (a fund managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC, “Highbridge”) has committed to increasing its existing financing arrangement with Santhera to provide up to CHF 18 million in senior secured notes exchangeable by Highbridge (CHF 6 million of which was previously committed), which will be available in tranches and subject to certain drawdown conditions. The maturity of such exchangeable notes has been extended to July 2022 and in consideration for this commitment and amendment, Highbridge will receive a fee in the form of five-year warrants (options) for Santhera shares priced at a small premium to a reference share price determined ahead of the closing of the bond restructuring.

Bond restructuring
As part of its restructuring activities, Santhera has called a bondholders' meeting (to be held on March 8, 2021) and proposes to the holders of the Bonds to (i) convert 32.5% of the principal amount of each Bond (CHF 19.5 million in aggregate) into shares of Santhera at the current conversion price of CHF 64.80 per Share and (ii) modify the terms of the remaining 67.5% of the principal amount of each Bond (CHF 40.5 million in aggregate). The terms of the amendments are set out in the invitation to the bondholders' meeting. The proposed bondholder resolution requires a majority of two-thirds of all Bonds outstanding and Highbridge as the largest bond investor with approx. 32% of the outstanding principal amount has already agreed to support the resolution.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. Pratteln, Switzerland, February 24, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it is convening an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Final Results and NAV Update
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Santhera beruft ausserordentliche Generalversammlung zur Genehmigung der vorgeschlagenen Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur ein
16.02.21
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
16.02.21
Santhera Announces Corporate Update and Proposal to Strengthen Capital Structure
05.02.21
Santhera vollzieht Kapitalerhöhung für Finanzierungsvereinbarungen
05.02.21
Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
12.023
Santhera (Mkap 11 M€) DMD P3 Data in early 2Q = ZOCK des Jahres 2014
23.08.20
3
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Hoffnungen auf ein Lungenmedikament COVID-19
24.03.20
3
Santhera veröffentlicht Jahresabschluss 2019 und informiert über Fortschritte in der Duchenne-Muskel