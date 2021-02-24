 

Sievi Capital’s Corporate Governance Statement and Governing bodies’ Remuneration Report for 2020 published

Sievi Capital Oyj
Stock exchange release, 24 February 2021 at 8.05 am EET

Sievi Capital’s Corporate Governance Statement and Governing bodies’ Remuneration Report for 2020 published

Sievi Capital Plc’s Corporate Governance Statement and Governing bodies’ Remuneration Report for 2020 have been published as attachments to this stock exchange release and are also available on the Company’s website www.sievicapital.fi/en/investors.

The Annual Report for 2020 will be published during week 10.


Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.

 

