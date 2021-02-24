Solvay full year 2020 results Record Free Cash Flow and Cost Reductions
February 24, 2021 at 7 a.m.
Solvay full year 2020 results
Record Free Cash Flow and Cost Reductions
Highlights
- Net Sales for the full year 2020 were down 10% organically, due to the impact from Covid on civil aero and oil & gas volumes, which were moderated by resilient demand in healthcare, consumer goods, personal care, and electronics. In the fourth quarter, net sales increased 5% sequentially versus Q3 driven by strong demand in automotive and electronics markets. Full year and fourth quarter sales, excluding civil aero and oil & gas, were down 5% and up 6% respectively, as a result of strong demand in automotive and electronics markets in Q4.
- Cost savings of €332 million were delivered in 2020, of which €175 million were structural savings. This result reflects the decisive nature of the Group’s response as it also accelerated and deepened the delivery of its strategic cost reduction programs.
- Underlying EBITDA margin for 2020 was 21.7%, and the EBITDA reduction was contained to 13.9% organically versus 2019 due to the volume impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. These results illustrate both the quality and resilience of the portfolio, and the delivery of cost mitigation actions.
- Underlying Net Profit was €618 million in 2020, with €96 million in the fourth quarter.
- In the face of a challenging 2020, Solvay delivered a record Free Cash Flow of €963 million, including around €260 million of one time benefits, reflecting swift actions taken, including disciplined working capital and effective capex management.
- The balance sheet was strengthened in 2020 with the significant reduction in net debt and provisions of €1.2 billion and €0.6 billion respectively, following the strong delivery in FCF.
- Total proposed dividend of €3.75 per share, subject to Shareholders' approval
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|% yoy
|% organic
|Underlying, (in € million)
|FY 2020
|FY 2019
|% yoy
|% organic
|2,214
|2,440
|-9.3%
|-4.1%
|Net sales
|8,965
|10,244
|-12.5%
|-10.1%
|464
|525
|-11.7%
|-6.4%
|EBITDA
|1,945
|2,322
|-16.2%
|-13.9%
|21.0%
|21.5%
|-0.6pp
|-
|EBITDA margin
|21.7%
|22.7%
|-1.0pp
|-
|161
|261
|-38.3%
|-
|FCF to shareholders from continuing operations
|963
|606
|+58.8%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|FCF conversion ratio (LTM)
|51.1%
|27.8%
|+23.4pp
|-
