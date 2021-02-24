 

Solvay full year 2020 results Record Free Cash Flow and Cost Reductions

Solvay full year 2020 results

Record Free Cash Flow and Cost Reductions

Highlights

  • Net Sales for the full year 2020 were down 10% organically, due to the impact from Covid on civil aero and oil & gas volumes, which were moderated by resilient demand in healthcare, consumer goods, personal care, and electronics. In the fourth quarter, net sales increased 5% sequentially versus Q3 driven by strong demand in automotive and electronics markets.  Full year and fourth quarter sales, excluding civil aero and oil & gas, were down 5% and up 6% respectively, as a result of strong demand in automotive and electronics markets in Q4.
  • Cost savings of €332 million were delivered in 2020, of which €175 million were structural savings.  This result reflects the decisive nature of the Group’s response as it also accelerated and deepened the delivery of its strategic cost reduction programs. 
  • Underlying EBITDA margin for 2020 was 21.7%, and the EBITDA reduction was contained to 13.9% organically versus 2019 due to the volume impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. These results illustrate both the quality and resilience of the portfolio, and the delivery of cost mitigation actions.
  • Underlying Net Profit was €618 million in 2020, with €96 million in the fourth quarter.
  • In the face of a challenging 2020, Solvay delivered a record Free Cash Flow of €963 million, including around €260 million of one time benefits, reflecting swift actions taken, including disciplined working capital and effective capex management.
  • The balance sheet was strengthened in 2020 with the significant reduction in net debt and provisions of €1.2 billion and €0.6 billion respectively, following the strong delivery in FCF.
  • Total proposed dividend of €3.75 per share, subject to Shareholders' approval
Q4 2020 Q4 2019 yoy % organic      Underlying, (in € million) FY 2020 FY 2019 yoy % organic
2,214 2,440 -9.3% -4.1% Net sales 8,965 10,244 -12.5% -10.1%
464 525 -11.7% -6.4% EBITDA 1,945 2,322 -16.2% -13.9%
21.0% 21.5% -0.6pp - EBITDA margin 21.7% 22.7% -1.0pp -
161 261 -38.3% - FCF to shareholders from continuing operations 963 606 +58.8% -
- - - - FCF conversion ratio (LTM) 51.1% 27.8% +23.4pp -

