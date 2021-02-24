Solvay full year 2020 results Record Free Cash Flow and Cost Reductions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.02.2021, 07:00 | 53 | 0 | 0 24.02.2021, 07:00 | Register to the webcast scheduled at 14:30 CET here - Link to financial report - Link to financial calendar February 24, 2021 at 7 a.m. Solvay full year 2020 results Record Free Cash Flow and Cost Reductions Highlights Net Sales for the full year 2020 were down 10% organically, due to the impact from Covid on civil aero and oil & gas volumes, which were moderated by resilient demand in healthcare, consumer goods, personal care, and electronics. In the fourth quarter, net sales increased 5% sequentially versus Q3 driven by strong demand in automotive and electronics markets. Full year and fourth quarter sales, excluding civil aero and oil & gas, were down 5% and up 6% respectively, as a result of strong demand in automotive and electronics markets in Q4.

Total proposed dividend of €3.75 per share, subject to Shareholders' approval Q4 2020 Q4 2019 % yoy % organic Underlying, (in € million) FY 2020 FY 2019 % yoy % organic 2,214 2,440 -9.3% -4.1% Net sales 8,965 10,244 -12.5% -10.1% 464 525 -11.7% -6.4% EBITDA 1,945 2,322 -16.2% -13.9% 21.0% 21.5% -0.6pp - EBITDA margin 21.7% 22.7% -1.0pp - 161 261 -38.3% - FCF to shareholders from continuing operations 963 606 +58.8% - - - - - FCF conversion ratio (LTM) 51.1% 27.8% +23.4pp -



