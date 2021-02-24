PCI Biotech fourth quarter and preliminary full year 2020 results

fimaChem *The first Asian patient was enrolled in the RELEASE study in South Korea in October, less than three months after opening of the first study site in Asia. All the nine planned study sites in South Korea and Taiwan have been opened, with initial good screening activity

*Several initiatives have been implemented in the RELEASE study to recoup long-term recruitment projections. Besides going into Asia, the most important initiatives are the protocol amendment made to expand the eligible patient population and the addition of new clinical sites

*A total of 47 RELEASE study sites are open by end-January 2021 across EU, US and Asia and all these sites are operating under the amended protocol

*The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is still having a severe impact in many countries, and the full consequences of the pandemic and the recruitment initiatives for the RELEASE study cannot yet be fully established. We are seeing indications of increased screening and enrolment after implementation of the new amended protocol and the opening of Asian sites, although we do not expect to see the full effect of these initiatives until the Covid-19 situation improves

*The company continues to have full focus on enrolment of patients into the RELEASE study. The expected timeline for the planned interim analysis remains in the range from 2H 2022 to 1H 2023

*European patent for treatment of bile duct cancer granted. The patent provides an extended protection of the intended use of fimaChem lasting several years beyond the potential market exclusivity offered by the orphan drug designation

*In November a case report series from the Phase I study was published in Endoscopy International Open, providing detailed descriptions of treatment effects in three select patients at the dose chosen for the RELEASE study

fimaVacc

*Successful Phase I vaccination proof of concept study published in high impact immunology journal, demonstrating that fimaVacc enhances the immune response to peptide- and protein based vaccines in healthy volunteers

fimaNAc

*In October 2020 PCI Biotech was informed that AstraZeneca elected not to enter into a definitive agreement for the fimaNAc technology. Encouraging preclinical results have been achieved with fimaNAc in this collaboration and the decision not to enter into a definitive agreement is primarily based on a strategic evaluation by AstraZeneca of their current development priorities