 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Financial Report - Fourth Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

Oslo, 24 February 2021

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") today released its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2020 for the Thin Film Electronics ASA group.

Report highlights include:

Recent achievements
- First product design taped out based on customer requirements
- Evaluation agreements signed
- Process enhancements identified to increase energy density up to 600 Wh/L
- Product platform established to support customer product customization
- Battery experts hired to support roll-to-roll factory bring up, production ramp, customer engagements

Key solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) product platform targets
- 2x volumetric energy density compared to common li-ion cells, leading to significantly smaller microbatteries
- 50% thinner than coin and button cells, enabling more comfortable wearables
- 3x charge/discharge cycling to extend end-product longevity and minimize customer warranty repair costs due to premature battery failure
- Fundamentally safer chemistry that practically eliminates risk of thermal runaway and toxic electrolyte leakage

Thinfilm's 2020 annual report is scheduled to be published on 29 April 2021.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation(TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Financial Report - Fourth Quarter 2020 Oslo, 24 February 2021 Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") today released its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2020 for the Thin Film Electronics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Final Results and NAV Update
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - February 2021 Corporate Presentation and Nordnet Video Briefing
26.01.21
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
26.01.21
Thinfilm Announces Solid-State Battery Commercialization Progress