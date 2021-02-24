 

Sievi Capital Plc’s Financial Statements Release for 1 January–31 December 2020

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release 24 February 2021 at 8:00 am EET

Sievi Capital Plc’s Financial Statements Release for 1 January–31 December 2020

Sievi Capital’s 2020 result was strong considering the circumstances, several M&A transactions completed

This is the summary of the Financial Statements Release for 2020. The full Financial Statements Release is attached to this release and is also available on the company’s website at www.sievicapital.fi.

October–December 2020

  • Operating profit was EUR 6.0 (8.5) million
  • Net profit for the period was EUR 5.0 (6.7) million
  • Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR 0.09 (0.12) 

January–December 2020

  • Operating profit was EUR 11.7 (16.0) million
  • Net profit for the period was EUR 9.9 (12.8) million
  • Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR 0.17 (0.22)
  • Net asset value per share at the end of the review period was EUR 1.33 (1.35)
  • Return on equity was 12.7% (17.7%)
  • Gearing at the end of the review period was -11.1% (-41.2%)
  • Sievi Capital invested in Nordic Rescue Group in February and in Logistikas in December
  • The investment in Suvanto Trucks was sold in December
  • Sievi Capital paid its shareholders dividends a total of EUR 0.19 per share 

Figures in parentheses are reference figures from the corresponding period in the previous year, unless indicated otherwise. The figures in the Financial Statements Release are audited. Sievi Capital does not consolidate the data of its subsidiaries into Group-level calculations line item by line item but recognises investments in the companies at fair value through profit or loss.

Proposal for the distribution of profit

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share be paid for the past financial period (the dividend paid for the previous financial period was EUR 0.04 per share).

CEO Päivi Marttila:

“The year 2020 was exceptional for Sievi Capital, as it was for the entire society. However, despite the coronavirus crisis, the year as a whole turned out to be good for us. We started the year with a very strong balance sheet after a significant exit made at the end of the previous year. During the year, we were able to put Sievi Capital’s balance sheet into more efficient use by distributing EUR 11.0 million in dividends to our shareholders and investing EUR 14.8 million in new and current target companies. Due to the excessively strong balance sheet at the end of the previous year, return on equity, 12.7%, was slightly below our long-term target of 13%.

Wertpapier


