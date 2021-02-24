 

Corestate with sharpened investor focus - new CEO René Parmantier shapes company into manager of the entire real estate value chain

Corestate with sharpened investor focus - new CEO René Parmantier shapes company into manager of the entire real estate value chain

Corestate with sharpened investor focus - new CEO René Parmantier shapes company into manager of the entire real estate value chain

  • Parmantier: "We want to and will be among the winners in redistribution of market share."
  • Corestate 2021: taking off in the year of new beginnings and seizing opportunities as they arise
  • Parmantier: "We see the potential for more and especially larger transactions!"

Frankfurt, February 24, 2021. Corestate Capital Group (Corestate), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, is taking a change of perspective following a structured strategy process across the entire group: In the future, the company will see itself as a manager of this value chain - from project to sale. "We need to understand each stage and be able to manage it at the highest level. To this end, we will selectively combine forces and also strengthen ourselves where it makes sense", explains René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate.

The company has already taken the first consistent steps along this path under Parmantier's leadership. "We have hit an important mark in the private debt segment, which is central to our success, at exactly the right time with the acquisition of Aggregate Financial Services (AFS). With the expertise of AFS, we are significantly strengthening our important debt advisory service line along the entire life cycle of real estate. At the same time, we are securing and expanding AFS's banking business and, with its help, will strengthen our position as market leader for mezzanine financing in German-speaking countries. Last but not least, the additional licenses will open up further sources of income for us; for example, through the securitization and trading of debt instruments", says Parmantier.

