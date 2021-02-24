DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results HENSOLDT AG exceeds expectations and reports order backlog at record level 24.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Order backlog at record level of EUR 3,424 million (+ 55%)

- Revenue increased by 8.3% to EUR 1,207 million

- Adjusted EBITDA margin at 18.2%.

- Net leverage reduced to 2.6x due to strong cash flow and successful IPO

- Investments in core business and key technologies expanded

- Management Board proposes dividend of EUR 0.13 per share

Taufkirchen, 24 February 2021 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") has reached and partially exceeded its 2020 financial guidance for all relevant figures. Its revenue increased by 8.3% to EUR 1,207 million (previous year: EUR 1,114 million) due to consistent revenue transformation from existing contracts. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 1.7% to EUR 219 million (previous year: EUR 215.6 million) despite ramp up effects of major projects. The order backlog is at a record level of EUR 3,424 million (previous year: EUR 2,202 million) driven by a number of new major projects. The strong business year underlines HENSOLDT's market-leading position as a strategic partner for defence and security solutions for customers worldwide.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, says: "We are very proud of HENSOLDT's successful development in this extraordinary year 2020, which was marked by the Corona pandemic. We have shown a strong operational performance and reached and partially outperformed our expectations in all relevant figures. This provides us with the financial leeway to continue to invest in our core business as well as in important future and key technologies. In short: In 2020 we laid the foundation for future growth to expand our leading market position for defence and security solutions."