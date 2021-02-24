Incap Group’s Financial Statements Release for January–December 2020 (unaudited): Continued revenue growth and good profitability

This release is a summary of Incap’s Financial Statements Release for January–December 2020. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and also available on the company’s website at www.incapcorp.com .

October–December 2020 highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 amounted to EUR 31.5 million (10–12/2019: EUR 16.3 million), showing an increase of 94%.

Excluding revenue from AWS Electronics Group acquired in January 2020, revenue increased organically 45%.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 5.6 million (EUR 2.7 million), corresponding to 17.7% of revenue (16.3%).

AWS Electronics Group acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 0.4 million (EUR 0 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0 million (EUR 0.5 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 5.1 million (EUR 2.1 million), an increase of 139%, corresponding to 16.2% of revenue (13.0%).

Net profit for the period was EUR 4.2 million (EUR 0.2 million).

In November 2020, Incap’s rights issue was completed successfully with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10.9 million.

January–December 2020 highlights

Acquisition of AWS Electronics Group with production facilities in the United Kingdom and Slovakia was completed in January 2020.

The closure of the factory in India and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the organic revenue growth and the profitability in April–June 2020.

Incap Group’s revenue amounted to EUR 106.5 million (January–December 2019: EUR 71.0 million), up 50%.

Excluding revenue from AWS Electronics Group, revenue increased organically 0.5%.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 14.6 million (EUR 10.8 million), corresponding to 13.7% of revenue (15.2%).

AWS Electronics Group acquisition related purchase price allocation (PPA) amortisation amounted to EUR 1.9 million (EUR 0 million) and non-recurring costs were EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.7 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) grew 25% and amounted to EUR 12.6 million (EUR 10.1 million) or 11.8% of revenue (14.2%).

Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 9.2 million (EUR 6.3 million), up 47%.

Dividend proposal: Due to the growth strategy of Incap, the Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend will be paid from the 2019 and 2020 profits.

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures refer to the corresponding period in 2019. The figures are unaudited.