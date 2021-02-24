 

DGAP-News Aladdin Healthcare Technologies jointly develops AI-Platform for Cardiovascular Diseases that achieves three Patents in China

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies jointly develops AI-Platform for Cardiovascular Diseases that achieves three Patents in China

Aladdin Healthcare Technologies jointly develops AI-Platform for Cardiovascular Diseases that achieves three Patents in China

- Aladdin has developed patented AI-platform together with its partner IIAT in China

- The innovative AI-driven platform marks a turning point in the early diagnostics of heart diseases

- Next step is gaining patent approval also in the USA and Europe

BERLIN/LONDON February 24, 2021 - Aladdin Healthcare Technologies SE ("Aladdin", ISIN: DE000A12ULL2), a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based healthcare diagnostics and drug discovery applications, has developed together with its partner IIAT (Imperial Institute of Advanced Technology) an innovative AI-powered data analysis platform for cardiovascular diseases. The platform has just successfully gained three patents in China.

Aladdin achieves a milestone in the early diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases. By combining multimodal data specifically integrated AI-driven blood analysis, the Company brings a novel approach of early diagnostics to market. Moreover, most other currently available AI approaches reflect the reliance of the industry on utilising cardiac images as a singular approach methodology. This is only adequate for basic diagnosis and does not approach the multiple complexities that involve the disease and its underlying pathways.

The AI-data platform has gained three patents in China that include:
a. Automated Multimodal Cardiac Image Analysis, Visualisation and 3D Printing
b. Multiscale Auto-focused Super-resolution
c. High-resolution Myocardial Motion Analysis System

The IIAT has been established by a team of royal academicians and professors from Imperial College London and Royal Brompton Hospital. It is a new research and development institute engaging the international exchange and cooperation in science and technology, Chinese-European technology transfer, and research in medical imaging technology. It is also committed to bringing human resources, technologies as well as projects in the field of healthcare from Europe to China and promoting them in China.

