Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
February 24, 2021, 8.45 a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210223183003_2
Transaction date: 2021-02-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 80 Unit price: 24 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 80 Volume weighted average price: 24 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
