 

Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 07:45  |  43   |   |   


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
February 24, 2021, 8.45 a.m.


Managers' Transactions 
__

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210223183003_2
__

Transaction date: 2021-02-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 80 Unit price: 24 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 80 Volume weighted average price: 24 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Eurell)   Bank of Åland PlcManagers' TransactionsFebruary 24, 2021, 8.45 a.m. Managers' Transactions __ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eurell, Jan-GunnarPosition: Chief Financial OfficerIssuer: Ålandsbanken AbpLEI: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)
05.02.21
Bank of Åland Plc:  Year-end Report for the period January–December 2020