Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Eurell) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.02.2021, 07:45 | 43 | 0 | 0 24.02.2021, 07:45 |

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

February 24, 2021, 8.45 a.m.

Managers' Transactions

__ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210223183003_2

__ Transaction date: 2021-02-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 80 Unit price: 24 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 80 Volume weighted average price: 24 EUR For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505





Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Bank of Aland Pfd.(B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer