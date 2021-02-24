 

Equinor ASA Correction: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 07:51  |  65   |   |   

CORRECTION - The below stockmarket announcement (SMA) is a correction of the SMA published on 10 February 2021. The reason for correction is linked to update of ex-date on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for holders of ADRs.

Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for fourth quarter 2020.

Dividend amount: 0.12
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 11 May 2021
Ex-date Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange): 12 May 2021
Ex-date NYSE: 13 May 2021
Record date: 14 May 2021
Payment date: 27 May 2021
The proposed dividend amount is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021.

Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 19 May 2021.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA Correction: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020 CORRECTION - The below stockmarket announcement (SMA) is a correction of the SMA published on 10 February 2021. The reason for correction is linked to update of ex-date on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for holders of ADRs. Key information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the third quarter 2020
18.02.21
Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares
16.02.21
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
11.02.21
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend
10.02.21
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
10.02.21
Equinor fourth quarter 2020 and year end results
10.02.21
Equinor sells its US onshore assets in the Bakken
29.01.21
Equinor ASA: Impairment at Tanzania LNG Project

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
42
Equinor N (ehem. Statoil)