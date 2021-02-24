Arvato Supply Chain Solutions grows in China / New customers acquired at four locations (FOTO)

Guangzhou/Kunshan/Shanghai (ots) - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is on a growth

path in China with numerous new businesses. The supply chain and e-commerce

service provider has taken over extensive logistics and fulfillment services for

a total of five new customers at four locations in its Chinese network.



"Online retail is a strong driver of this new business," says Raoul Kuetemeier,

Head of Asia at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "With our supply chain

competence, we are able to offer all services within the process chain and

implement integrated e-commerce solutions across all sales channels. And that is

being rewarded and increasingly sought-after by market participants."





Two new businesses are now being handled in the 5,000 square meter multi-userdistribution center in Kunshan, east China. One of the new customers is anonline distributor of sporting goods from world's leading manufacturer Nike. Theonline business is driven through shopping platforms such as T-mall andPinduoduo (PDD) and Arvato Supply Chain Solutions has taken over warehousing andorder picking, returns management and the distribution of products such asbasketballs, sports bags and wrist guards to end customers across China. Inparticular, Nike's newly developed "Buy Together" sales channel on thefast-growing PDD platform has led to a significant increase in volume. Around30,000 orders per month are currently being shipped from the distribution center- a figure that will continue to rise over the next couple of months.The second new customer in Kunshan is Tony Bianco, Australia's leading fashionfootwear brand, for which online orders are also being processed in China. Therange of services in the B2C business includes complete logistics andfulfillment as well as national distribution to Chinese consumers. "We havedeveloped a special packaging solution for the high-quality products withtailor-made shipping cartons that help prevent transport damage," says Zhang Li,Head of China at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "This ensures high customersatisfaction with receiving goods."A special requirement at the new site in Guangzhou, the largest city in thePearl River Delta, for the new customer AISIN, a leading global automotivesupplier from Japan, is above all the speed of B2B distribution of automotivespare parts and high-quality engine oils to retailers and repair centers allover China. "Local orders from the city usually have to be delivered the sameday," says Vicky Zhou, Key Account Manager at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions."Our new cloud-based warehouse management system with networked mobile devices,which we implemented there for the first time and which works almost paperless,