Arvato Supply Chain Solutions grows in China / New customers acquired at four locations (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 24.02.2021, 08:15 | 118 | 0 |
Guangzhou/Kunshan/Shanghai (ots) - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is on a growth
path in China with numerous new businesses. The supply chain and e-commerce
service provider has taken over extensive logistics and fulfillment services for
a total of five new customers at four locations in its Chinese network.
"Online retail is a strong driver of this new business," says Raoul Kuetemeier,
Head of Asia at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "With our supply chain
competence, we are able to offer all services within the process chain and
implement integrated e-commerce solutions across all sales channels. And that is
being rewarded and increasingly sought-after by market participants."
path in China with numerous new businesses. The supply chain and e-commerce
service provider has taken over extensive logistics and fulfillment services for
a total of five new customers at four locations in its Chinese network.
"Online retail is a strong driver of this new business," says Raoul Kuetemeier,
Head of Asia at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "With our supply chain
competence, we are able to offer all services within the process chain and
implement integrated e-commerce solutions across all sales channels. And that is
being rewarded and increasingly sought-after by market participants."
Two new businesses are now being handled in the 5,000 square meter multi-user
distribution center in Kunshan, east China. One of the new customers is an
online distributor of sporting goods from world's leading manufacturer Nike. The
online business is driven through shopping platforms such as T-mall and
Pinduoduo (PDD) and Arvato Supply Chain Solutions has taken over warehousing and
order picking, returns management and the distribution of products such as
basketballs, sports bags and wrist guards to end customers across China. In
particular, Nike's newly developed "Buy Together" sales channel on the
fast-growing PDD platform has led to a significant increase in volume. Around
30,000 orders per month are currently being shipped from the distribution center
- a figure that will continue to rise over the next couple of months.
The second new customer in Kunshan is Tony Bianco, Australia's leading fashion
footwear brand, for which online orders are also being processed in China. The
range of services in the B2C business includes complete logistics and
fulfillment as well as national distribution to Chinese consumers. "We have
developed a special packaging solution for the high-quality products with
tailor-made shipping cartons that help prevent transport damage," says Zhang Li,
Head of China at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "This ensures high customer
satisfaction with receiving goods."
A special requirement at the new site in Guangzhou, the largest city in the
Pearl River Delta, for the new customer AISIN, a leading global automotive
supplier from Japan, is above all the speed of B2B distribution of automotive
spare parts and high-quality engine oils to retailers and repair centers all
over China. "Local orders from the city usually have to be delivered the same
day," says Vicky Zhou, Key Account Manager at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions.
"Our new cloud-based warehouse management system with networked mobile devices,
which we implemented there for the first time and which works almost paperless,
distribution center in Kunshan, east China. One of the new customers is an
online distributor of sporting goods from world's leading manufacturer Nike. The
online business is driven through shopping platforms such as T-mall and
Pinduoduo (PDD) and Arvato Supply Chain Solutions has taken over warehousing and
order picking, returns management and the distribution of products such as
basketballs, sports bags and wrist guards to end customers across China. In
particular, Nike's newly developed "Buy Together" sales channel on the
fast-growing PDD platform has led to a significant increase in volume. Around
30,000 orders per month are currently being shipped from the distribution center
- a figure that will continue to rise over the next couple of months.
The second new customer in Kunshan is Tony Bianco, Australia's leading fashion
footwear brand, for which online orders are also being processed in China. The
range of services in the B2C business includes complete logistics and
fulfillment as well as national distribution to Chinese consumers. "We have
developed a special packaging solution for the high-quality products with
tailor-made shipping cartons that help prevent transport damage," says Zhang Li,
Head of China at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "This ensures high customer
satisfaction with receiving goods."
A special requirement at the new site in Guangzhou, the largest city in the
Pearl River Delta, for the new customer AISIN, a leading global automotive
supplier from Japan, is above all the speed of B2B distribution of automotive
spare parts and high-quality engine oils to retailers and repair centers all
over China. "Local orders from the city usually have to be delivered the same
day," says Vicky Zhou, Key Account Manager at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions.
"Our new cloud-based warehouse management system with networked mobile devices,
which we implemented there for the first time and which works almost paperless,
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0