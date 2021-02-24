 

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions grows in China / New customers acquired at four locations (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
24.02.2021, 08:15  |  118   |   |   

Guangzhou/Kunshan/Shanghai (ots) - Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is on a growth
path in China with numerous new businesses. The supply chain and e-commerce
service provider has taken over extensive logistics and fulfillment services for
a total of five new customers at four locations in its Chinese network.

"Online retail is a strong driver of this new business," says Raoul Kuetemeier,
Head of Asia at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "With our supply chain
competence, we are able to offer all services within the process chain and
implement integrated e-commerce solutions across all sales channels. And that is
being rewarded and increasingly sought-after by market participants."

Two new businesses are now being handled in the 5,000 square meter multi-user
distribution center in Kunshan, east China. One of the new customers is an
online distributor of sporting goods from world's leading manufacturer Nike. The
online business is driven through shopping platforms such as T-mall and
Pinduoduo (PDD) and Arvato Supply Chain Solutions has taken over warehousing and
order picking, returns management and the distribution of products such as
basketballs, sports bags and wrist guards to end customers across China. In
particular, Nike's newly developed "Buy Together" sales channel on the
fast-growing PDD platform has led to a significant increase in volume. Around
30,000 orders per month are currently being shipped from the distribution center
- a figure that will continue to rise over the next couple of months.

The second new customer in Kunshan is Tony Bianco, Australia's leading fashion
footwear brand, for which online orders are also being processed in China. The
range of services in the B2C business includes complete logistics and
fulfillment as well as national distribution to Chinese consumers. "We have
developed a special packaging solution for the high-quality products with
tailor-made shipping cartons that help prevent transport damage," says Zhang Li,
Head of China at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions. "This ensures high customer
satisfaction with receiving goods."

A special requirement at the new site in Guangzhou, the largest city in the
Pearl River Delta, for the new customer AISIN, a leading global automotive
supplier from Japan, is above all the speed of B2B distribution of automotive
spare parts and high-quality engine oils to retailers and repair centers all
over China. "Local orders from the city usually have to be delivered the same
day," says Vicky Zhou, Key Account Manager at Arvato Supply Chain Solutions.
"Our new cloud-based warehouse management system with networked mobile devices,
which we implemented there for the first time and which works almost paperless,
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arvato Supply Chain Solutions grows in China / New customers acquired at four locations (FOTO) Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is on a growth path in China with numerous new businesses. The supply chain and e-commerce service provider has taken over extensive logistics and fulfillment services for a total of five new customers at four locations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sterbefallzahlen in der 6. Kalenderwoche 2021 im Bereich des Durchschnitts der Vorjahre / ...
Verlorene Jahre, Kommentar zur privaten Altersvorsorge in Deutschland von Silke Stoltenberg
Triple für die Nutzhanfindustrie: Gute Aussichten für CBD und Hanf in Kosmetik und Lebensmitteln
EVG Klaus-Dieter Hommel: GDL hat sich völlig verzockt und geht nun mit DB auf Kuschelkurs
Hopium bestätigt, dass sein Wasserstoff-Limousinen-Prototyp im Juni 2021 kommt
Vantik und Mastercard erleichtern Altersvorsorge mit neuer Debitkarte
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions grows in China / New customers acquired at four locations (FOTO)
ifo Institut und immowelt: Berliner Mietendeckel spaltet den Markt - Bestandsimmobilien 4% günstiger, Neubauten 17% ...
Fachhändler küren JobRad zum Branchensieger
Plume erhält 270 Mio. US-$ zusätzliches Kapital - Marktwert steigt auf 1,35 Mrd.
Titel
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Wirtschaftsmagazin CAPITAL: Britischer Starinvestor warnt vor Börsenblase (FOTO)
"AlixPartners Automotive-Electrification-Index Q4/2020 und Gesamtüberblick 2020": Der E-Riese erwacht - deutsche OEMs beim Verkauf von Elektrofahrzeugen auf der Überholspur ...
Studie zeigt: Aktuelles Grenzeinkaufsverbot verändert Einkaufsverhalten der Schweizer langfristig
Mehr Komfort, weniger CO2-Emissionen: Neues 7-Gang-Automatikgetriebe für EcoBoost-Mild Hybrid-Antriebsstrang (FOTO)
Sartorius blickt auf ein sehr erfolgreiches Jahr 2020 zurück und erwartet weiteres starkes ...
Signia revolutioniert Design von Hörgeräten: Hörgeräte sehen aus wie Hearables (FOTO)
In Deutschland ist die Größe bei 2 von 3 Wohnungen falsch berechnet / wohnrechner.online ...
Mercedes Abgasskandal: OLG Nürnberg nimmt die Daimler AG bei verbindlichen Rückrufen in die Pflicht
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:17 Uhr
Crowdfunding Immobilien: Anlegerlieblinge und Ladenhüter - enorme Bandbreite in der Performance von aktuellen Immobilien-Crowdfundings
09:16 Uhr
Für Fresenius ist es noch zu früh
09:13 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Puma schwach - Händler: 'Umsatzaussagen zu 2021 enttäuschen'
09:12 Uhr
Automobilbranche im Wandel: Jaguar, Land Rover und auch Hyundai setzen auf Wasserstofftechnologie!
09:10 Uhr
MDAX: Aareal Bank will 2021 wieder “angreifen”. 2020 schnell vergessen und nach vorne schauen, ist das Motto.
09:09 Uhr
APA ots news: OMV und Post unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung für grünen...
09:08 Uhr
BNP Paribas: Kapitalzuflüsse nehmen zu
09:08 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser hebt Nemetschek auf 'Buy' - Ziel 62 Euro
09:07 Uhr
IPO/'Wiwo': Conti will Antriebssparte ohne Schulden abspalten
09:07 Uhr
XPhyto erteilt ersten Auftrag für 25-minütige Covid-19 RT-PCR-Tests