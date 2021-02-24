Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces an update on the progress of its near-term research and development programmes, including the expansion of its product portfolio, clinical trial activity and the publication of independent validations of the Company’s COVID-19 tests.

In parallel with the current focus of continuing to maximize the opportunity for COVID-19 testing, the Company is also continuing to build on its strategy for delivering a sustainable, long-term diagnostics business. Novacyt intends to present these plans during Q2 2021.