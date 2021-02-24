Novacyt S.A. Research and Development Update
Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces an update on the progress of its near-term research and development programmes, including the expansion of its product portfolio, clinical trial activity and the publication of independent validations of the Company’s COVID-19 tests.
In parallel with the current focus of continuing to maximize the opportunity for COVID-19 testing, the Company is also continuing to build on its strategy for delivering a sustainable, long-term diagnostics business. Novacyt intends to present these plans during Q2 2021.
The expansion of the Company’s COVID-19 portfolio continues to address the rapidly evolving diagnostics market:
- Expansion of the SNPsig portfolio to detect new SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including a specific variant prevalent in the US
- Launch of CE Mark COVID-HT Direct, a next generation direct-to-PCR SARS-CoV-2 test for high-throughput laboratories
- Development of the COVID-19 antibody lateral flow test
- Development of the loop-mediated isothermal amplification COVID-19 test
- Development of an innovative assay panel for the detection of aspergillus, a respiratory fungal infection associated with co-infection risk in patients with COVID-19
- Development of a two-gene target PROmate test to address markets employing this testing approach
The Company continues to support clinical research teams undertaking clinical trials in the global COVID-19 testing market:
- Queen Mary University of London has successfully completed the clinical trial of rapid testing in care homes using the Company’s rapid PCR system
- The variant diagnostic surveillance study has initiated in the UK, US, and Latin America
Novacyt’s COVID-19 portfolio continues to be supported by independent validations and accreditations:
- The DHSC Technical Validation Group reported the successful completion of the in-service validation of PROmate
- AstraZeneca reported the successful implementation of saliva testing of staff using Novacyt’s genesig COVID-19 assay
Expansion of the SNPsig portfolio
With the rapid emergence of significant SARS-CoV-2 variants, the Company has expanded the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genotyping portfolio, SNPsig, announced on 2 February 2021, to incorporate the detection of two new variants of concern (VOC), first identified in Bristol (202102/02)1 and California (B.1.429/CAL.20C)2. These additions demonstrate the Company’s ability to match the rapid evolution of the virus with real-time bio-informatics surveillance and accelerated product development. The variant diagnostics surveillance study, also announced on 2 February 2021, has initiated in sites in the UK, US and Latin America, enabling scientists and healthcare professionals in the field to determine the incidence of the principal VOC in their populations and to formulate strategies for containment and / or specific patient management.
