 

Interim report January 1 – December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory release no. 2


Highlights fourth quarter 2020 

  • Q4 Revenue increased by 88% to 36,714 tEUR (Q4 2019: 19,579 tEUR). Organic growth was 32%. Revenue doubled from Q3 2020. 
  • Q4 EBITA before special items increased 92% to 13,670 tEUR (Q4 2019: 7,117 tEUR). The group EBITA-margin before special items was 37%. EBITA-margin was 52% in Publishing and 13% in Paid Media. In Q4, significant costs were added in Paid Media to shift the business model towards revenue share and new market openings. 
  • Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 143% to 0.18 EUR/share (Q4 2019: 0.07 EUR/share) 
  • Cash Flow from operations before special items was 10,148 tEUR (Q4 2019: 7,532 tEUR), an increase of 35%. The cash conversion was 71%. End of Q4, capital reserves were 43 mEUR consisting of cash of 28 mEUR and unused bank credit facilities of 15 mEUR. 
  • New Depositing Customers (NDCs) was above 153,000 in the quarter, a growth of 30%. 
  • Better Collective acquired the Atemi Group for 44 mEUR on October 1 and has completed a successful integration. Atemi Group is one of the World’s largest companies specialised in lead generation for iGaming through paid media and social media advertising. The acquisition is a major strategic move for Better Collective with significant synergistic opportunities.

 

Financial highlights full year 2020 

  • Revenue grew by 35% to 91,186 tEUR (FY 2019: 67,449 tEUR), with organic growth of 8%.
  • EBITA before special items increased 34% to 36,604 tEUR (FY 2019: 27,231 tEUR). The EBITA-margin before special items was 40%. 
  • Cash Flow from operations before special items was 38,321 tEUR (FY 2019: 26,585 tEUR), an increase of 44%. Cash conversion rate before special items was 99%. 
  • Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 46% to 0.47 EUR/share (2019: 0.32 EUR/ share) 
  • New Depositing Customers (NDCs) exceeded 437,000 in 2020, similar to 2019. Performance was maintained despite the cancellation and postponement of major sports events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 
  • During 2020, Better Collective completed acquisitions of approximately 80 mEUR: 
  • In March 2020, Better Collective established a strong position within the esports betting market through the acquisition of HLTV.org ApS. The purchase price was agreed at up to 34.5 mEUR on a cash and debt free basis. 
  • In October 2020, the acquisition of The Atemi Group was completed for 44 mEUR. 
  • In November 2020, the smaller acquisitions of Irishracing.com and Zagranie. com were completed for just above 1 mEUR. 
  • COVID-19 had a significant impact from the last part of Q1 as the pandemic set a halt on major sports events and thereby also online sports betting. Q2 was the most affected until some of the major sports in Europe resumed in June. In Q3, sports calendars were still affected with amended and reduced tournament formats, whereas Q4 has been largely back on track.

 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim report January 1 – December 31, 2020 Regulatory release no. 2 Highlights fourth quarter 2020  Q4 Revenue increased by 88% to 36,714 tEUR (Q4 2019: 19,579 tEUR). Organic growth was 32%. Revenue doubled from Q3 2020. Q4 EBITA before special items increased 92% to 13,670 tEUR (Q4 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Invitation to presentation of Better Collective’s Q4 report 2020