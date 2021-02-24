 

Mkango Commences Pilot Plant Processing of Bulk Sample From Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the commencement of flotation pilot plant test work for the Songwe Hill Rare Earths project in Malawi (“Songwe” or the “Project”). 

  • Flotation pilot plant processing has commenced at ALS Metallurgy in Perth, Australia - a new, optimised flotation regime has been developed and now scaled up as part of the pilot programme
  • Preparation for hydrometallurgical pilot testing is underway at ANSTO in Australia, which will process rare earth mineral concentrate produced from the flotation pilot plant
  • Design and engineering studies by lead engineer SENET (a DRA Global Group Company) are continuing in parallel, with the Songwe Feasibility Study targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of this year
  • Scoping studies for rare earth separation have been completed, and strategic options for moving forward with potential sites are being evaluated
  • Rising rare earth prices and concerns over security of supply provide a very favourable market backdrop, with accelerating demand geared to growth in green technology applications

The selection and piloting of the flotation processing flowsheet is an integral part of the Feasibility Study and a critical step towards commercialisation of the Songwe project. The feed for the flotation pilot plant is derived from the 60 tonne bulk sample previously shipped from Malawi to Australia, having been selected from areas within the previously announced upgraded Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimates, which underpin the ongoing Feasibility Study. No further resource drilling is required.

William Dawes, Chief Executive of Mkango, stated: “The start of pilot plant processing is a major milestone for the company and Mkango joins the ranks of the very few rare earths projects that have been advanced to this stage of development. We look forward to announcing results from the pilot plant when available.”

"Mkango is uniquely positioned in the rare earths sector with an integrated “mine, refine, recycle” strategy encompassing sustainably sourced rare earths from Malawi, rare earth magnet recycling in the UK, via its interest in HyProMag, and strategic options to develop EU and UK rare earth separation and refining capacity. Rare earth prices have risen significantly over the recent months and the demand outlook is very positive, directly linked to growth in electric vehicles, wind power and other clean technology applications.”

