 

BTS Group AB (publ) Year-end report 1 January – 31 December 2020

Continued improvement in the fourth quarter

January 1 – December 31, 2020

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,464 (1,865). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 19 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 63 percent to MSEK 90 (245).
  • The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 6.2 (13.2) percent.
  • Profit after tax decreased 77 percent to MSEK 35 (151).
  • Earnings per share decreased 77 percent to SEK 1.82 (7.84).

Fourth quarter 2020

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 423 (553). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 16 percent.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 49 percent to MSEK 45 (89).
  • The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 10.7 (16.1) percent.
  • Profit after tax decreased 57 percent to MSEK 24 (55).
  • Earnings per share decreased 57 percent to SEK 1.22 (2.86).

Dividend

The Board proposes a dividend for the 2020 fiscal year of SEK 1.20 (3.60) per share to be paid on two occasions in the amount of SEK 0.60 per payment.

CEO comment

“With our rapid focus on virtual and digital solutions, we have managed to compensate for almost three quarters of the 70 percent revenue loss. The trend in revenue and earnings has gradually improved over the second, third and fourth quarters.”

Outlook for 2021

The outlook for 2021 is favorable: we believe that earnings will be significantly higher than in 2020 and in line with earnings in 2019.


For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 24, 2021.

About BTS Group AB
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 850 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.
It’s strategy made personal.
We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.
We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, AT&T, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, Google, GSK, HP, HSBC, Salesforce.com, and Unilever.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

 

