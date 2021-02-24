Kalera Acquires Vindara to Unlock the “Power of the Seed” and Drive Explosive Growth in the Vertical Farming Industry
Vindara is first to develop customized non-GMO plant varieties to thrive in vertical indoor growing environments
Provides potential to increase indoor crop yields and boost flavor and nutrition
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera (Euronext Growth Oslo ticker KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest-growing U.S. vertical farming companies in the world and a leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, today announced the acquisition of Vindara Inc. (“Vindara”), the first company to develop seeds specifically designed for use in vertical indoor farm environments as well as other controlled environment agriculture (CEA) farming methods.
Vindara, based in Research Triangle, NC, uses genomics, machine learning, and computational biology along with traditional breeding methods to meet the market need for produce that is non-GMO, nutritious, high-yielding, and delicious. Explicitly intended for the new high-tech indoor growing environments, Vindara seeds offer growers the opportunity to capitalize on significantly higher yield potential, production efficiencies and product customization — in a fraction of the time through reducing the grow cycle. The company’s unprecedented breeding process shortens development time from the usual 5-7 years to just 12-18 months and shaves several days off of the plant grow cycle, resulting in increased output and optimizing yield and profitability.
Vindara will be a fully owned subsidiary of Kalera and will operate out of Kalera’s headquarters in Orlando, Florida where Dr. Jade Stinson will continue in her existing role as Co-Founder and President. Together, the combined company will:
- Significantly increase the output from Kalera's current and future facilities by reducing grow cycle and providing higher yields
- Lower costs of goods sold by reducing costs of seed and energy efficiency/automation
- Significantly improve Kalera's future EBITDA
- Be better positioned to offer differentiated products and have improved ability to optimize color, texture, flavor, firmness and nutrient profile
- Accelerate and expand Vindara’s seed research and development programs focused on the indoor farming sectors to support overall CEA market share growth.
- Develop a strong product pipeline beyond leafy greens to include high yield basil, high yield spinach and high yield strawberries
