Amryt to Announce Q4 and FY 2020 Results on Thursday March 4, 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, February 24, 2021, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, today announces that its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 and full year ended December 31, 2020 will be released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 0700 EST/1200 GMT. Amryt will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on March 4 at 0830 EST/1330 GMT.

Telephone Dial in details:

United States +1 646 787 1226 United Kingdom +44 (0) 203 009 5709 Ireland +353 (1) 506 0626 Confirmation Code 7749400

A playback facility will be available from March 4, 2021 at 1830 GMT - March 11, 2021 at 1830 GMT. Access details for the playback facility are as follows: Confirmation Code: 7749400 | US: + 1 917 677 7532 | UK: +44 (0) 3333 00 9785 | Ireland : +353 (1) 553 8777.

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta) and lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta).

Myalept / Myalepta (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link .