 

Andreas Dombret Named Independent Chairman of DACH Region for Houlihan Lokey to Spearhead Firm’s Growth in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 09:00  |  43   |   |   

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Dr. Andreas Dombret has been appointed Independent Chairman of the firm’s activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Dr. Dombret was appointed as a Senior Advisor to the firm last year and will now devote more time to Houlihan Lokey in his expanded role.

As Independent Chairman, he will provide senior leadership and strategic counsel to the heads of our Corporate Finance and Financial Restructuring businesses in DACH and spearhead our further expansion in the region.

“As we continue to expand our businesses across Europe, we are delighted to have Andreas guiding our growth in the DACH region. His experience and expertise in both policy and investment banking provide him a unique perspective that will give our clients unparalleled insights,” commented Scott Adelson, Co-President of Houlihan Lokey.

“Having made an immediate impact after joining the firm last year as a Senior Advisor, it became clear to us that Andreas was the ideal person for this new role, to play a critical part in driving our businesses forward in DACH,” added Matteo Manfredi, Head of Corporate Finance in Continental Europe for Houlihan Lokey.

“Andreas is an eminent figure in the German financial community, and having him on board in a leadership capacity will have a meaningful impact on our business in the region,” said Joseph Swanson, Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s EMEA Restructuring Group.

Andreas Dombret commented, “Houlihan Lokey is already the leading U.S. mid-cap corporate finance advisory firm, and has shown its clear intention to match that position in Europe with the continued expansion of the business here. Within DACH, I can see many growth opportunities for both Corporate Finance and Financial Restructuring, and I look forward to helping the firm achieve its strategic goals in the region.”

The appointment comes as the firm’s two businesses in Germany prepare to move into a new office in Frankfurt in April.

In DACH, Houlihan Lokey’s Corporate Finance team is headed by Managing Directors Tobias Rieg, Martin Bastian, Christian Keller, and Nicolas Zintl. The German Financial Restructuring team is led by Managing Directors Niklas Lerche and Malte Wulfetange.

Between 2010 and 2018, Andreas Dombret served as a member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank, the German central bank; from 2014 to 2018 he was a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB); and from 2012 to 2018, he was a Board Director at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Prior to joining the Bundesbank in 2010, he was Vice Chairman of European Investment Banking at Bank of America. From 2002 to 2005, he served as a Partner at Rothschild & Co. in Frankfurt and London. He joined Rothschild after 10 years with J.P. Morgan, where he was a Managing Director covering the financial institutions sector in Germany and Austria. He began his career at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt in 1987.

Since leaving the Bundesbank in 2018, Andreas Dombret has taken on a number of international advisory positions, which are unaffected by this appointment.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Andreas Dombret Named Independent Chairman of DACH Region for Houlihan Lokey to Spearhead Firm’s Growth in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Dr. Andreas Dombret has been appointed Independent Chairman of the firm’s activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Dr. Dombret was appointed as a Senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. Announce Global Plan for Medium Duty Commercial Vehicle Engines
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Houlihan Lokey Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results