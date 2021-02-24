EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 24 February 2021 at 9:45 am

Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options

A total of 28,500 shares of Efecte Plc have been subscribed for with 2011 stock options. The shares have been registered into the trade register on 24 February 2021, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 25 February 2021 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of 16,530.00 euro will be recorded in the reserve of invested non-restricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.